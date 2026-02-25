Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky Update Sparks Community Backlash Over Nothing

The latest update for Arc Raiders has sparked frustration across parts of the community, with some players claiming that Embark has effectively nerfed two of the game’s most powerful weapons. The Wolfpack and the Deadline, both considered top-tier tools for handling difficult Arcs, are now much more expensive to run thanks to the additional requirements of more expensive ARC-related parts to craft them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some fans, that change feels like a direct hit to their preferred playstyle, as utilizing Wolfpacks and Deadlines to defeat the larger ARCS in Arc Raiders was the norm. Social feeds and community hubs quickly filled with complaints that the update punishes players who invested heavily into these builds. The word “nerf” has been thrown around more than a few times.

But when looking at the patch more closely, the situation is not quite as dramatic as it first appears. The weapons themselves have not been weakened in power in any way. Instead, Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has made it more costly to lean on them repeatedly, shifting the focus toward resource management and long-term planning.

Why Fans Are Furious Over Wolfpack and Deadline

ARC Raiders (The Deadline now costs a Rockteer Driver to craft)

The Wolfpack and the Deadline have long been viewed as reliable answers to some of the hardest PvE challenges in Arc Raiders. Players who brought them into high-risk Arcs often felt confident they could clear threats quickly and extract with valuable loot. That reliability became part of the appeal and their widespread use.

With ARC material costs for crafting them now increased, running those weapons is no longer a casual decision. Players must invest more resources per run, which raises the stakes. For some, that feels like losing power even if the raw stats remain unchanged. When a strategy that once felt efficient suddenly demands more grinding or tighter budgeting, frustration is almost inevitable.

There is also the psychological factor. In extraction-style experiences, gear already carries emotional weight. When top-tier options become more expensive, it can amplify the fear of loss. Even if the weapons perform the same, the added cost changes how players approach risk.

Why These Changes Were Necessary

ARC Raiders (The Deadline now costs a Comet Igniter to craft)

From a balance perspective, the update appears aimed at long-term health rather than short-term popularity. When a handful of weapons dominate endgame encounters as intensely as the Wolfpack and Deadline did, variety tends to shrink. Players gravitate toward whatever clears content the fastest and safest, and other tools fall out of rotation.

By increasing ARC material costs instead of directly weakening Wolfpack and Deadline, Embark has taken a softer approach. The weapons remain extremely powerful. They still solve all the same problems as they did prior to the patch. They simply require more thoughtful deployment. That shift encourages players to experiment with alternative loadouts and engage more carefully with the economy.

In the long run, forcing strategic decisions around powerful gear can make the experience more rewarding. Clearing a tough ARC without leaning on the most expensive tools can feel more satisfying, and challenge is clearly Embark’s intent with this change. And when players do commit to running a Wolfpack or Deadline, the choice carries much more weight. While the backlash is loud, the update may ultimately restore the tension and challenge that had begun to fade with the game’s toughest challenges.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!