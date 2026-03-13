The Simpsons Boss Teases Potential for Hit & Run Remaster

The current showrunner of The Simpsons has teased that there is potential for the iconic video game The Simpsons: Hit & Run to get remastered. While there have been countless games tied to The Simpsons that have released over the years, Hit & Run is almost certainly the most popular of the bunch. Despite this, the game remains gridlocked to PS2, Xbox, and GameCube platforms, meaning that it’s very difficult to revisit nowadays. Fortunately, it now sounds like The Simpsons: Hit & Run could get a remaster for modern hardware, although nothing is set in stone.

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Speaking to People, Matt Selman, the showrunner and executive producer of The Simpsons, made it known that he has heard from fans loud and clear that they want to see a remaster of Hit & Run. Selman, who also wrote for the game, said that he’s still surprised that it was so popular in the first place. And while he didn’t say anything definitively about whether or not Hit & Run could get a remaster or remake, he didn’t shoot down the possibility.

“Hit & Run is so interesting,” Selman said. “I’m a thousand years old, and when I was in my mid to late 20s, I helped write Hit & Run. I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success.”

“Nothing is set in stone. But my quote about Hit & Run would be, ‘Never say never,’” he continued. “Because we know people love it. We know they want it, so that’s good. If we know people want it, never say never.”

A Hit & Run Remaster Would Be Complicated

Although it’s great to hear that Selman and those currently in charge of The Simpsons animated series would be open to Hit & Run coming back, the game’s licensing is particularly difficult to navigate. Radical Entertainment, which developed Hit & Run, shut down all the way back in 2012 after its publisher, Vivendi, was acquired by Activision in 2008. With Activision now rolling up to Microsoft and The Simpsons itself being owned by Disney, it has become quite complex to determine where the licensing rights for Hit & Run lie, which is ultimately why the game has likely remained in the past.

In fact, games tied to The Simpsons as a whole have been virtually nonexistent for two decades now. The last non-mobile Simpsons game was 2007’s aptly-titled The Simpsons Game, which was quite popular in its own right. Still, games tied to the long-running animated TV show seem to more or less be a thing of the past, which further sinks any hope for a Hit & Run revival.

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