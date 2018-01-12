Wonder Woman Comes to ‘Arena of Valor’ Next Week Along With Major Update

Arena of Valor is finally welcoming its first DC Comics hero next week. Wonder Woman is set to shake up the roster of champions in a big way next Friday, January 19, as a new update hits the juggernaut mobile MOBA. Along with our exciting new heroine comes a whole host of updates and improvements to the game that has the community buzzing. Check out the new update video above to get the scoop on everything you can look forward to!

Wonder Woman represents the first of four DC Comics heroes that will be making their way to Arena of Valor‘s North American servers. Batman, Joker, and Superman are also making their way to the game. Though we don’t have an official release date for the rest of the DC Comics crew, Tencent confirmed today in an interview with WWG that they will be releasing “very soon.”

It would not be an overstatement or exaggeration to call Arena of Valor one of the most popular games in the world, if not the most popular game in the world. With over 200 million registered players, Arena of Valor has been destroying expectations of what a mobile gaming can be — delighting lifelong MOBA players with its depth, and surprising console gamers with its polish. It’s already proven to be a revenue boosting monster in China, and its subsequent launches in Europe and North America are adding fuel to the fire.

In fact, our European brothers and sisters have been playing the game a little longer than we have, and they’ve already been able to go hands-on with the DC Comics heroes. If you’re wondering how Wonder Woman will look and play in Arena of Valor, here’s a quick video rundown and champion guide to give you an idea:

Arena of Valor