7 Marvel Comics Heroes Who Need to Go Away

Marvel Comics has created some of the coolest heroes of all time. Their heroes are the most human in comics, and readers are able to empathize with them better. Characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are amazing, but they’re exemplary beings that most fans can’t relate to completely. Meanwhile, the heroes of the House of Ideas had more relatable problems, and this made their suffering even more acute. These people have been fighting evil, all while dealing with the trials of their lives and how their role as superheroes changed everything for them. They work extremely hard, and it takes a toll on them.

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Some Marvel heroes suffer more than others, though, and get way more hate than they deserve. These heroes could certainly use a break, a vacation, a chance to get away from their lives. These seven Marvel heroes need to go away for a bit, giving them a much needed break from the grind of heroism.

7) Daredevil

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Daredevil is the defender of Hell’s Kitchen, using his radar senses and ninja training to deal with crime. Matt Murdock has gone through everything bad that a superhero can, and is known as one of the most tortured heroes in the Marvel Universe. If there’s anyone who can use a vacation, it’s him. Not only is his superhero life pretty hectic, but he’s also a lawyer in his day job, so he’s basically surrounded by stress. In fact, the only time off he usually gets is if he’s in prison. He could use an actual vacation, and he could easily afford it.

6) Hulk

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The Hulk is the strongest one there is, and his whole life was built by trauma. Bruce Banner’s abusive childhood are the roots of every problem he’s had over the years, especially once the Green Door opened and he was given his powers. The Hulk is usually being hunted by someone and dealing with some kind of mental problems that make his life worse. Bruce never really gets a break; even when he’s separated from the Hulk, he’s still dealing with the problems of his life. The Hulk needs years off to deal with his issues honestly, and if any of his wealthy hero friends actually cared, they’d get him an all-expenses paid (including therapy) vacation.

5) Reed Richards

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Reed Richards is the smartest hero in the world and is constantly working. He’s always trying to solve the problems of the universe, and has often neglected his friends and family because of his work. Reed loves science and working, but he really doesn’t ever take any time off to enjoy all the good he’s done for his family and the world. Reed hasn’t had an actual vacation in ages. The closest he got was helping rebuild the multiverse after Secret Wars, which wasn’t much of a vacay. The whole Richards family could use some time off, but especially Reed.

4) Captain America

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Captain America first began his battle against evil in World War II. He fought through the whole war, and then was frozen in ice, thawed out when found by the Avengers after a fight with Namor. Since then, the only breaks he’s gotten are death. Steve Rogers is the ultimate hero, and fights tirelessly to protect the United States, but it’s long past time he had a chance to actually enjoy everything that he’s fighting for. Cap is the definition of overworked, and if any superhero could use a vacation, it’s definitely him.

3) Wolverine

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is constantly throw himself into trouble. He’s been alive for over a hundred years now, constantly fighting evil, and has survived everything you can imagine. Looking back over Logan’s life, there are very few times when you can say he went on vacation. He was constantly working with the military, various spy agencies, and superheroes. Wolverine’s vacations usually involve drinking too much and fighting, but he needs an actual break, one where he gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

2) Cyclops

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Cyclops is the long-suffering leader of the mutant race. Scott Summers has been constantly fighting for his people and rarely if ever gets any time off. Sure, he died for a few years, but looking at his long superhero career, there have been very few breaks. He quit being hero when he met Madelyne Pryor, but went back when Jean Grey came back to life. He had his honeymoon with Jean years later, but even then he was sent to the future and helped raise his son Nathan in a world controlled by Apocalypse. So, not relaxing at all. Cyclops is constantly on edge, and a break would do him very well.

1) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, and has been suffering for ages now. In fact, Marvel seems to believe that the only way the character is at all interesting is when he’s suffering. He never gets to be too happy for too long, loses all of the people he loves, and is usually broke. Every hero deserves a vacation, but Spider-Man is easily at the top of that list. He’s been suffering for ages, and if anyone could use a couple of weeks on a relaxing beach, it’s Peter Parker.

What Marvel heroes do you think need a vacation? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!