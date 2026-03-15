New Mario Kart Release for Nintendo Switch 2 Announced

A new Mario Kart release for Nintendo Switch 2 has been announced. Last year, after more than a decade, a new, mainline Mario Kart game was released in the form of Mario Kart World. Unsurprisingly, it was one of the most popular Switch 2 games last year, and it’s proving to be one of the most popular Switch 2 games in 2026 as well. Those still playing the exclusive game will soon get a chance to upgrade their experience, courtesy of Hori.

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Hori has specifically announced a new and official racing wheel for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, stylized after the latter. In other words, a Mario Kart World racing wheel has been announced, though it will not be limited to just Mario Kart World. Amazon has already launched pre-orders for the Switch 2 accessory, which is set to release on March 23. Those interested will need to hand over $129.99.

Officially Licensed Nintendo Product

As you can tell via the image below, this is an officially licensed Nintendo product, with an ergonomic design, textured grips, and racing paddles with the aim of simulating a real racing wheel. The wheel is a full-sized racing wheel at 11 inches, complete with a pedal set. It connects to the console via a 9.8-foot USB-A cable and can be mounted with either sanction cups or a clamp. Meanwhile, it has onboard controls and buttons that can be reprogrammed to your liking.

For those unfamiliar with Hori, it is a widely known manufacturer of Nintendo accessories and has made many officially licensed products in the past. And for the most part, it offers decent quality products for competitive prices. Whether this wheel will be up to snuff remains to be seen. It hasn’t shipped yet, so there are no user reviews, and no previews/reviews have been published by the press.

Whether this will improve the experience of playing Mario Kart World, remains to be seen. There were similar options for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, but never mass adoption of these products, signaling a niche interest. To this end, racing wheels are more suited for realistic racing sims rather than arcadey kart racers. In the defense of licensed steering wheels, though, accessory adoption is not as popular as it used to be so no accessory, minus non-gameplay items like cases, reach mass adoption.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.