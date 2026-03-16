PlayStation Console Exclusive Is Shutting Down on PS4 and Being Removed From PlayStation Store

A PlayStation console exclusive game, a free-to-play MMO, is being partially removed from the PlayStation Store next month ahead of its partial shutdown this fall. The game in question is specifically shutting down on PS4 and will remain available on PSN via the PS5, as well as on PC and mobile devices. While this shutdown of just the PS4 version may seem arbitrary, it’s not random, as the publisher has provided an explanation, which is rare with delistings. Normally, shutdown announcements are scarce in detail and explanation.

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More specifically, developer Hotta Studio and publisher Perfect World have announced that the free-to-play open-world action RPG MMO, Tower of Fantasy, is shutting down on PS4, just three years after the game was released on both PS4 and PS5 back in 2023. More specifically, it has been announced that the PS4 game is being removed from sale on April 7, which will be followed by in-game purchases being disabled on September 22. And then the shutdown will be complete on October 20, when servers go offline for the PS4 version, forever making this version unplayable.

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Statement About the PS4 Shutdown

According to Chinese publisher Perfect World, the PS4 version of the game is being shut down not due to a lack of engagement from the PS4 base, but due to performance optimization issues and application size limitations. Meanwhile, Perfect World has confirmed that players will be able to transfer progress, items, and accounts to another version of the game if they so choose.

“We greatly appreciate your continued support and love for Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation 4,” writes Perfect World. “Due to issues with performance optimization and application size limitations, we regret to inform you that we will discontinue our support and updates for Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation 4.”

It is unclear how many users are going to be impacted by this because we don’t have clear data on player count on PS4 or PS5. What we do know is that the game has nearly 16,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, so many PlayStation fans have checked it out. In the process, it has earned a 3.72 out of 5 rating. Meanwhile, it has a 65 on Metacritic after more than a dozen reviews from critics.

This news follows word from earlier this month of a PS4 exclusive game shutting down this year as well. And every year the console gets older, the more common these shutdowns happen.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.