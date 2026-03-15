Frasier’s Breakout Character Is The Key To Connecting The Cheers Reboot To Ted Danson’s Original

With news of a Cheers reboot now in-development, Frasier‘s breakout character from the 2023 revival is the perfect connective tissue between the upcoming show and Ted Danson’s classic. Regarded as one of, if not the best sitcom of all time, the comedy created by Glen Charles & Les Charles, and James Burrows, made the Boston underground pub a staple of TV since it premiered in 1982. Cheers’ premise was simple, the show followed the personnel and patrons of the establishment as they dealt with various shenanigans at any given time. It got so successful that NBC launched a few spinoffs, including Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both shows remain fan-favorites even though it has been decades since they ended their respective runs. Grammer was even able to bring back the dramatic and snooty psychiatrist for a 2-season revival on Paramount+. Despite the consistent appeals for a Cheers return, the Boston pub has remained closed since Sam Malone finished his last closing shift back in 1993. While the original is not coming back with new episodes any time soon, a British reboot is currently in the works with Men Behaving Badly and The Durrells writer, Simon Nye. No word yet on when it might release, but the prospect of a pub in the U.K. as a sitcom setting is already enticing.

Alan Cornwall Can Connect The Cheers Reboot With The Original

Currently, there’s barely any information about the Cheers reboot, which was announced in 2024. At that point, the Frasier revival was in its sophomore season, tackling Frasier’s second year back in Boston after living in Seattle and Chicago to fix his fractured relationship with his son Freddy. Despite living again in Beantown, the Paramount+ show didn’t lean on the character’s ties to the city and Cheers. Instead, he was surrounded by new faces, including Nicholas Lyndhurst’s Alan Cornwall — an old friend from his days at Oxford and the person who paved the way for his Harvard professorship.

The Frasier revival highlighted Alan’s British heritage and how different he was from the people that Frasier usually hung out with during his time in Boston. Considering how he reconnected with his daughter at the end of the reboot’s run, it’s possible that he would be more inclined to go back to the U.K. to spend more time with her and her child. His love of a good pint, however, can lead him into a new pub that happens to be the setting for the new Cheers reboot.

Unlike many revivals, the Cheers reboot is not limited by the established canon of the original. Because of how universal the NBC show’s premise was, it could easily be replicated in other locations without the need to even address the existence of the inaugural version. That said, there’s still something special about the possibility of being able to establish a connection between the upcoming Cheers UK and the original story, and Alan is the perfect way to get that.

Will An Original Cheers Revival With Ted Danson & The Original Cast Ever Happen?

As great as the franchise expansion is across the pond, there’s still interest in seeing the Boston crew back in the underground bar. Through the years, there have been various Cheers cast reunions, especially to celebrate certain milestones for the show. That said, there has never been any instance where they slipped back into their roles for any kind of revival. Even when Frasier returned to Beantown, he never visited the pub, not allowing for any kind of update about how it’s going. There have been comments about how the establishment is supposedly now closed in canon, but without any on-screen confirmation, that isn’t official.

The main issue, however, is that the biggest creative forces behind the show have been adamant about not wanting to revisit the series. Burrows, who returned to direct the Frasier revival, made it clear that when Danson decided to leave the series, that was effectively the end of Cheers. Since then, nobody from those involved has pushed for the project, even though fans clearly want to see their favorite Boston-based bar welcome their patrons again.

Unless something drastically changes, an original Cheers revival isn’t happening anytime soon. For what it’s worth, the proposed comeback will have to be more creative with its storytelling, as it would be quite sad to see the old-timers at the bar still spending their nights drinking, considering their ages by now. Perhaps the next best thing that they can offer fans is a cameo in the U.K. version of the show once Alan’s appearance establishes a connection.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!