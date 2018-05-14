Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots to Put On Concert Using Nintendo Labo

The most epic crossover event in history? That’s happening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. IGN revealed this morning that pop superstar Ariana Grande will be joining Fallon and The Roots to perform “No Tears Left to Cry” on Fallon’s popular late night show, and the performance has a fascinating twist: everyone will be playing cardboard instruments using Nintendo Labo. You can watch a sneak peek video of the performance here.

The priceless image you see above basically sums up the whole shtick. Fallon, Grande, and constituent members of The Roots all constructed cardboard instruments using components of the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and Giant Robot kit. They had a little help from Nintendo getting everything just right, but eventually, they were able to put together their own little “garage band” and play a truly unique version of Grande’s hit song.

“We met with Nintendo and they showed us a bunch of cool cardboard things that you can make,” Fallon told IGN. “We used the Variety Kit and we made a keyboard. We asked if we could make other cardboard things like guitars and they [Nintendo] said, ‘Of course! We’ll help you do it.’”

Fallon, being a musician and guitar player in real life, obviously elected to play his Labo guitar. He revealed what everyone else in the band constructed to play: “Tariq was using the Toy-Con Fishing Rod. Every time he raised it up it would make a funny noise, almost like a theremin. We set Kamal and James each up with two Toy-Con Pianos so they could play both bass and the higher octaves. We had Stro use two Joy-Con to make different drum sounds and then Questlove had the Robot Kit on, controlling both the kick drum and high-hat.”

“It was totally bizarre and such a gamble. I didn’t know if it was going to sound good, but Ariana is always down to try something fun and different. Anyone can do what we did really, it just takes time. Whatever you dream of, you can make it.”

It is a bizarre sight to be sure, but it’s also pretty amazing. The fact that they were able to pull this off will open many eyes to the possibilities that Nintendo Labo offers. It’s brilliant marketing, and whoever was in charge of setting this up for Nintendo deserves a huge raise. You can catch The Tonight Show every weeknight at 10:35PM Central.