Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Gets New Balance Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Armored Core 6 gets a new update with plenty of buffs for weapons and parts.
Just under a month after its last update, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has gotten another patch full of different balance changes affecting weapons and frame parts. The update in question is a bit smaller than some of the others that we've seen in the past with only those two broader categories affected. For those who are still playing the newest Armored Core game, you'll also be happy to see that a quick look at the balance changes show that the majority of them are buffs, so you may find your Armored Core builds to be a bit stronger now.
The patch notes for the latest Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon update can be seen below courtesy of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The update itself, 1.04.1, is out now across all platforms:
Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Update 1.04.1 Patch Notes
Weapon Units
- LASER BLADE "Vvc-770LB": increased Cooling, decreased Weight / EN Load. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- LIGHT WAVE BLADE "IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT": increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- NAPALM BOMB LAUNCHER "MA-T-222 KYORAI": increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time
- JAMMING BOMB LAUNCHER "MA-T-223 KYORIKU": decreased Charge Time
- STUN BOMB LAUNCHER "WS-1200 THERAPIST": increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time. Stabilized shock damage by shortening intervals between damage procs, and adjusted system abnormality build-up
- LASER SHOTGUN "WUERGER/66E: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling, decreased Charge Time. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- MULTI ENERGY RIFLE "44-142 KRSV": increased Total Rounds. Adjusted Ammunition Cost and ammunition spent from a charge attack in accordance with increased Total Rounds
- SPREAD BAZOOKA "SB-033M MORLEY": increased Total Rounds, decreased Weight
- PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER "Vvc-703PM": decreased Weight / EN Load
- PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER "Vvc-706PM": decreased Weight / EN Load
Frame Parts
- ARMS "AR-011 MELANDER": increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS "AR-012 MELANDER C3": increased Firearm Specialization, decreased Weight
- ARMS "DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG": increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS "VP-46S": increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS "NACHTREIHER/46E": decreased EN Load
- ARMS "VE-46A": increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS "AC-3000 WRECKER": increased Melee Specialization, decreased Weight
- ARMS "AS-5000 SALAD": increased Melee Specialization, decreased EN Load
- ARMS "EL-PA-00 ALBA": increased Firearm Specialization
- BIPEDAL "06-041 MIND ALPHA": increased AP, decreased EN Load
- REVERSE JOINT "KASUAR/42Z": decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT "06-042 MIND BETA": increased Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT "RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN": increased AP / Anti-Kinetic Defense / Anti-Energy Defense / Anti-Explosive Defense / Load Limit
While not related to the Armored Core game, FromSoftware's next project it's working on is the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. No release date has been announced for that first expansion yet, but it's been said that the work on the DLC is "proceeding smoothly."