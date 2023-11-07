Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Gets New Balance Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Just under a month after its last update, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has gotten another patch full of different balance changes affecting weapons and frame parts. The update in question is a bit smaller than some of the others that we've seen in the past with only those two broader categories affected. For those who are still playing the newest Armored Core game, you'll also be happy to see that a quick look at the balance changes show that the majority of them are buffs, so you may find your Armored Core builds to be a bit stronger now.

The patch notes for the latest Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon update can be seen below courtesy of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The update itself, 1.04.1, is out now across all platforms:

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Update 1.04.1 Patch Notes

Weapon Units

LASER BLADE "Vvc-770LB": increased Cooling, decreased Weight / EN Load. Now takes less time for cooling to start

LIGHT WAVE BLADE "IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT": increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling. Now takes less time for cooling to start

NAPALM BOMB LAUNCHER "MA-T-222 KYORAI": increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time

JAMMING BOMB LAUNCHER "MA-T-223 KYORIKU": decreased Charge Time

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER "WS-1200 THERAPIST": increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time. Stabilized shock damage by shortening intervals between damage procs, and adjusted system abnormality build-up

LASER SHOTGUN "WUERGER/66E: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling, decreased Charge Time. Now takes less time for cooling to start

MULTI ENERGY RIFLE "44-142 KRSV": increased Total Rounds. Adjusted Ammunition Cost and ammunition spent from a charge attack in accordance with increased Total Rounds

SPREAD BAZOOKA "SB-033M MORLEY": increased Total Rounds, decreased Weight

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER "Vvc-703PM": decreased Weight / EN Load

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER "Vvc-706PM": decreased Weight / EN Load

Frame Parts

ARMS "AR-011 MELANDER": increased Melee Specialization

ARMS "AR-012 MELANDER C3": increased Firearm Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS "DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG": increased Melee Specialization

ARMS "VP-46S": increased Melee Specialization

ARMS "NACHTREIHER/46E": decreased EN Load

ARMS "VE-46A": increased Melee Specialization

ARMS "AC-3000 WRECKER": increased Melee Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS "AS-5000 SALAD": increased Melee Specialization, decreased EN Load

ARMS "EL-PA-00 ALBA": increased Firearm Specialization

BIPEDAL "06-041 MIND ALPHA": increased AP, decreased EN Load

REVERSE JOINT "KASUAR/42Z": decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT "06-042 MIND BETA": increased Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT "RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN": increased AP / Anti-Kinetic Defense / Anti-Energy Defense / Anti-Explosive Defense / Load Limit

While not related to the Armored Core game, FromSoftware's next project it's working on is the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. No release date has been announced for that first expansion yet, but it's been said that the work on the DLC is "proceeding smoothly."