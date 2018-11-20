Exclusive First Look at the ‘Art of Battlefield V’

Battlefield V offers a ton of new experiences for fans of this iconic FPS franchise, while also still remaining true to what they are known for. It’s not just a shooter, it’s a historical experience, one that will offer a gritty up close and personal look at World War II, with a few additional spins. For those excited about the next step in this series, there’s even better news! DICE and EA are teaming up with Dark Horse Comics once more for a stunning new The Art of Battlefield V book and we’ve got your first look!

Dark Horse revealed to us exclusively a few pages that fans of the Battlefield franchise will get to enjoy within the latest art book. The publisher tells us, “The Art of Battlefield V is filled with hundreds of pieces of concept art showcasing the creative process from rough sketch to final on-screen imagery, paired with exclusive commentary from the talented team who put it all together. The Art of Battlefield V‘s historic cover is by DICE Studio Presentation Director Robert Sammelin.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date, with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

The Art of Battlefield V is available now, as well as the game itself for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! This stunning 200-page hardcover collector’s item is available for $39.99, with pre-orders available at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It is also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local!