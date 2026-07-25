Logan Paul Sparks Backlash with Latest Pokemon Card Stunt: “Get This Man Out of the Community”

Logan Paul made Pokemon history when he bought his Pikachu Illustrator card back in 2021 for a then-record-high price. After installing it in a diamond-encrusted necklace, he made history again when he sold it for a new record-breaking price. But many Pokemon fans worry that his influence on the hobby has contributed to the rise of scalping in the Pokemon card community and fandom more broadly. Now, his latest Pokemon card stunt has sparked outrage for once again commodifying cards.

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On July 23rd, Logan Paul posted a new video about his latest foray into Pokemon card collecting. Specifically, Paul has begun peeling cards from the rare Corocoro Pokemon sheets, then sending the individual cards to get graded by PSA. The sheets, which date back to the earliest days of Pokemon cards, are typically collected fully intact. But Paul is using them for a big gamble, one that’s got many Pokemon fans yet again furious at the influencer for how he interacts with the IP.

Logan Paul’s Corocoro “Odyssey” Stunt Leaves Pokemon Players Furious

Courtesy of Logan Paul

Paul is calling this latest stunt his “Pokemon Odyssey.” And for a YouTube video, the saga is admittedly pretty lengthy. He posted an hour-long video about his efforts to collect rare early Corocoro Pokemon card sheets, then peeling them to submit to PSA. The ones he’s sent in so far didn’t impress the grading company, receiving a PSA 2 and PSA 5 rating. But the saga is far from over.

The YouTuber has begun teasing his next video in this series, where he’ll peel a “PERFECT” Corocoro 223 sheet. This is part of his effort to find the first and only PSA 10 version of the earliest Pikachu card in existence. If he pulls it off, it’s quite possible that the card will rival his Pikachu Illustrator in value. But for many Pokemon fans, that’s exactly the issue. The video series shows Paul once again focusing on the potential rarity and resale value of cards over the love of the game. And with scalping still making it hard for Pokemon merch, from cards to cat toys, to stay on the shelves, it’s not sitting well with the community.

After Paul began promoting his July 30th livestream where he’ll peel the next Corocoro sheet, angry responses began flooding social media. “PLEASE get this man OUT OF THE POKEMON COMMUNITY,” says one X user, adding that Paul has “RUINED IT ENOUGH ALREADY.” And they’re far from the only one frustrated with how Logan Paul talks about Pokemon cards.

Havent actually watched the video but PLEASE get this man OUT OF THE POKEMON COMMUNITY



I DONT CARE JUST LEAVE US ALONE YOU RUINED IT ENOUGH ALREADY



GOOOOOOO AWAAAAAAYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/GJY6sE0NMT — Serperior | 🇫🇷 🇮🇩 | (@VictorbrineC) July 24, 2026

Another user has reshared the original “Odyssey” video with the note “Logan Paul is the worst thing to happen to Pokemon.” Others are responding to the video with reminders about what Pokemon fandom should be: people collecting Pokemon because they actually care about the franchise, not to turn it around for a quick buck. It’s exactly that experience that scalpers threaten, making it impossible for young fans to actually open Pokemon card packs because they’re buying them up to sell at a profit.

Yesterday on the subway, I was on my way to home. A 12-14 y/o kid came on the same wagon as me open one singular small metal box.



He was smiling, not because he pulled a 20k USD card, he was happy because he pulled his favorite Pokémon from the Box.



That's the real Odyssey. https://t.co/Z2FFjX7YG0 — Nash Dumont | Biance #Pawstral2026 (@NashDumont) July 24, 2026

Clearly, many fans are frustrated to see Logan Paul yet again trying to make Pokemon history with rare, high-value cards. His Pikachu Illustrator saga is often considered a major contributor to the massive surge in demand for Pokemon cards. Now, he’s once again trying to manufacture a high-value card, and gaining a ton of views by doing it.

At the time I’m writing this, his “I Paid $2,713,096 for a Pokemon Card that Doesn’t Exist” video has 1.1 million views. And that’s just the lead-up to his big July 30th livestream where he’s going for the PSA 10 Pikachu. Backlash aside, it’s clear that there’s an audience for Paul’s Pokemon card content. While users on social media might be expressing their outrage, plenty of the comments on the video itself are positive. “Logan Paul really turned card collecting into a cinematic masterpiece,” reads one YouTube comment.

Whether Paul actually manages to make Pokemon history when he peels and grades the Corocoro Pikachu card remains to be seen. After all, despite being an hour long, this “Odyssey” is really just an advertisement for the July 30th livestream. But it’s already clear that both Pokemon fans and Logan Paul stans will be watching.

What do you think about Logan Paul’s latest Pokemon card stunt? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!