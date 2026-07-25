One of the Greatest PS2 Platformers of All Time Turns 25 Today but Still Doesn’t Have a Sequel

The PlayStation 2 era is home to some of the most unique games, as developers experimented with styles and gameplay, as well as adjusted to increasingly more powerful hardware. Some of the most iconic games can be found on this console, including Resident Evil 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Spider-Man, and so many others. But while players were enjoying action games and RPGs, one of the most underrated platformers of all time slipped through the cracks for most. It had it all: visuals, gameplay, music, and a charming world, yet it undersold commercially despite near-universal acclaim and was sidelined for nearly three decades.

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Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil released on July 25th, 2001, and stands out among the platformers of its time. Despite having a review score of 91 on Metacritic and a large cult following, the game’s sales were lackluster. This ultimately led developer Namco to withhold the backing the series deserved. The series received new games, but never Klonoa 3, which would see its reputation tarnished and eventually end. Yet, Klonoa showed that he had what it took to compete with the best platformers when the remake of the first two games performed incredibly well two decades later. With this release, fans are more hopeful than ever that the third game will finally come to be.

Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil Is a Nearly Perfect PlayStation 2 Platformer

image courtesy of namco

Over the years, there have been an incredible number of platformers. Super Mario 64, Banjo Kazooie, Super Mario Galaxy, Astro Bot, and so much more. Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil absolutely deserves its place here. This PlayStation 2 title, released in the same year as other greats like Grand Theft Auto III, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Paper Mario, scored reviews just as good as these, even if it failed to sell as well. Praise was aimed at many aspects of the game, showing it was a well-rounded platformer.

Its gameplay was simple yet addictive, leaning into its gorgeous visuals. Namco perfected a style that mixed 2D with 3D, and you couldn’t help but smile as you piloted Klonoa through the various dream-like worlds. Even if the story wasn’t the best, the game drew you in with its other elements and kept you hooked with its tight controls and ever-changing environment as one of the best PS2 soundtracks played in the background.

Looking back, I remember falling in love with the game’s visuals, often reminding me of the simple charm of Nintendo’s platformers. The shorter length of it made it the perfect game to rent and play over the weekend, and I was beyond thrilled to return to Klonoa 2 through the remake, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. But though it appealed to my nostalgia, it also made me sad that Namco decided to follow Lunatea’s Veil with spin-offs rather than a true third game.

Spin-Offs Took the Place of Klonoa 3 and Fans Are Still Waiting on It

image courtesy of namco

Despite Klonoa : Lunatea’s Veil receiving incredible acclaim and glowing reviews, the sales just weren’t there. The PlayStation 2 had shown that it was home to some of the best games of the time, and platformers just didn’t seem to fit into that. So, Namco took the series in a different direction going forward and would also shift platforms. Several handheld games were released, and though they retained some elements of the series’ platforming roots, the gameplay was very different.

Throughout these spin-offs, Klonoa found himself jumping into the puzzle genre, playing volleyball, and even embracing the increasingly popular action and RPG gameplay. While many of these spin-offs performed well, they never captured the same charm of the first two games. Spin-offs aren’t necessarily a bad thing for a series, but they work best when released alongside the mainline series, offering new ways for fans to enjoy their favorite characters while still moving the series forward.

It is hard not to blame this direction for the loss of the mainline Klonoa series. If Namco had stuck to its roots and not released multiple spin-offs, I could see a world where Klonoa 3 was created and finally gave the series the attention it deserved. This is why fans are still waiting for the third game 25 years later. It feels almost impossible to hope that it will happen, though the recent release of the remake does have me more hopeful than in the past.

Remakes Show Klonoa Is Worth Reviving

image courtesy of namco

The first two games remain the best in the series, and the remakes show this. Namco remade Klonoa: Door to Phantomile in 2008 on the Wii, which was reviewed quite well. It gave the 1997 original a 3D remake, and it was surprising how well the graphics and gameplay translated to this new style. It also added new content and made some changes to gameplay. Still, Klonoa’s greatest return would happen over a full decade later.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brought the first two titles to life and felt like stepping into the past. Both games saw significant upgrades. It brought Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil to a new generation of players with updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements. The collection reminded longtime fans why the series earned such a devoted following while making it easier than ever for newcomers to experience both games.

The remastered collection received a warm reception from critics and players, demonstrating that interest in Klonoa had not disappeared after all those years. Instead of feeling outdated, both adventures proved their gameplay remained enjoyable, their art direction continued to shine, and their emotional stories still resonated. That is why the lack of Klonoa 3 feels more disappointing than ever. The remakes proved there is still an audience eager to revisit this world, yet the franchise remains without a true continuation. On its 25th anniversary, Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil is still remembered as one of the PlayStation 2’s finest platformers.