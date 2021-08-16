Asmongold Reveals Why He Won't Stream Diablo 2: Resurrected Beta

✖

Twitch star Asmongold has been asked by his audience to play the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected beta, which is set to transpire later this month. And although the remaster of the classic Blizzard game is something that Asmongold is interested in, he has had to insist with his viewers that he won't be touching the game until it formally launches next month. The reason for this insistence to not play the Diablo II beta, however, is due to another game that Asmongold has been streaming on his channel quite frequently over the past month.

Essentially, Asmongold says that he doesn't want to play the Diablo II: Resurrected beta because he has recently spent so much time within New World, which is the upcoming MMO being released from Amazon. New World actually had an early access beta phase of its own a few weeks back, and coming off of that, the streamer just doesn't want to jump immediately into another trial phase of a game. "I don’t want to play another beta. I don’t want to gear out and start grinding another beta," Asmongold told his viewers.

Explaining his thoughts further, Asmongold went on to say that he believes Diablo II is also just a boring game to watch in a general sense. While he might personally be interested in playing it, he doesn't believe that his audience will enjoy watching it in the long term. "I do want to play it. In a way, I do. But I just don’t really want to play it on stream. I think Diablo 2 is boring to watch," he expressed. "I think that watching someone play through the campaign for the first time like I’ll probably do when the game comes out [could be] fun, but it’s just boring to watch, and I don’t really want to do that. That’s really all it comes down to."

It remains to be seen if Asmongold's tune will change when Diablo II: Resurrected formally launches next month. As of this moment, the game is scheduled to launch on September 23 and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[H/T Dexerto]