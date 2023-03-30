Dr Disrespect Addresses Speculation About Kick Deal

Dr Disrespect has addressed the speculation surrounding a possible move to the new service, Kick. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest content creators on the planet, but he's also one of the more controversial figures in the business. When he was still on Twitch, he got suspended a number of times and caused a lot of trouble for himself. Nevertheless, Twitch still invested a lot into him and made him one of the faces of the platform. However, for whatever reason, the two parties had a major falling out resulting a perma ban from Twitch, a lawsuit, and Doc moving to YouTube. He has made a cozy home for himself over there, but he doesn't have any deal with the platform unlike other streamers like Ludwig or his good friend TimTheTatman.

However, it was recently suggested that Kick is signing a major new talent in the coming days and Dr Disrespect seemed to be suggesting his own significant news as well. Naturally, fans connected the dots and assumed the Doc would be coming to the platform, but neither party would directly confirm or deny this. Now, Dr Disrespect is getting spammed with questions about a possible move to Kick and he seems to be pretty fed up. He had a pretty explosive response to all the questions, telling people to shut the f--k up and to stop asking. He noted he'd tell people what's going on when he can, but left it at that. Kick also responded to a video of it with eyeball emojis, seemingly only fanning the flames of this rumor.

It's likely we'll find out what the deal is in the next week. Kick seems to be luring over more and more talent, but that doesn't really mean Doc is one of them. Dr Disrespect may be doing something else entirely unrelated, but if he was, it may be smarter to just say it's not related to Kick since Kick is the only one that would benefit from the teasing.

