Dr Disrespect May Be Moving to New Twitch Competitor, Kick

Dr Disrespect may be leaving YouTube behind in favor of Kick, a new streaming site that aims to compete against Twitch. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he is also one that is surrounded by controversy. Although he's done a good job of cleaning up his act over the last few years and steering clear of any new, massive controversies for the most part, many remember how he was abruptly banned from Twitch in a dramatic fashion after being the website's poster child for a while. It was strange and even resulted in a lawsuit, but we still don't really know what exactly happened there. Ever since, Doc has been streaming on YouTube and working on a new FPS called Deadrop.

However, his career may be taking a new direction. A new streaming site known as Kick has been making the rounds and is largely seen as a less strict version of Twitch that also aims to give its creators a more fair split of the revenue, something Twitch has been heavily criticized for not doing. Since his Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect has been a free agent and although he made a home on YouTube, he doesn't have a deal with them. One of Kick's biggest streamers and promoters, Adin Ross, teased that there's a major streamer that has penned a deal with the new streaming service. Similarly, Dr Disrespect teased he has plans for a "new arena" and was pretty excited about some big announcement that's in the works. It's entirely possible there is no correlation, but it wouldn't be surprising.

Fans are speculating that Dr Disrespect could be joining Kick after teasing a big announcement amidst the platform’s hints at a new superstar signing pic.twitter.com/g3FnnMQikL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 28, 2023

As of right now, there are a lot of Kick naysayers. Many worry that the site is doomed to fail as Twitch is so large and Kick doesn't have the backing of a major corporation like Twitch or YouTube. A lot of sites have aimed to rival Twitch, but have collapsed, so it remains to be seen if Kick could do the same. Many also worry that the site's lax content moderation will scare some people away, including advertisers.

