Asmongold Announces Break From Twitch Following Accidental Fire in Home

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has announced that he’ll have to take another break from streaming in the coming days following a terrible accident that occurred in his home within recent days. Specifically, Asmongold said that a fire broke out at his home mere days ago, which has left him shaken up and his mother injured. Although all parties involved are currently safe, Asmongold said that the situation could have been far worse than it was.

In a new message shared to his Twitter and YouTube channels recently, Asmongold informed his viewers about the entire situation that has kept him from streaming on Twitch recently. In short, he explained that after ending his stream a couple days back, he heard a loud crashing sound in the downstairs part of his house. After rushing to see what happened, he found that the room his mother was residing in had caught on fire after she proceeded to smoke too close to her oxygen tank.”The fire was on the little oxygen tube, it was going to the tank. It was like some kind of cartoon where the fire is going to the bomb. […] I immediately turned off the tank, I was able to stop it from exploding and all that. Then I put the fire out that was on the floor. It was everywhere,” he explained. “It’s one of the scariest experiences I’ve had in my life. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. I can’t even wrap my head around how the stars aligned for me to be there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asmongold went on to say that the event has left him shaken since it transpired, which is predominantly why he’s not streaming on Twitch at the moment. Still, he did say that both himself and his mother are okay, which is the best news in the midst of this horrifying situation.

When it comes to his return date on Twitch, Asmongold said that he’ll make an announcement at a later date once he feels like he’s ready to return. While he said he does believe that he’ll come back sooner rather than later, he’s using this time off to catch his breath and come to grips with the situation that could have been so much worse. “Thank you for the positive, uplifting messages,” he told his fans near the conclusion of the video. “It means so much.”

[H/T Dexerto]