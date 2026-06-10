Assassin’s Creed Shadows Is Getting One Last Update Soon

Ubisoft has announced that it’s gearing up to release one final update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the coming week. Since its launch last year, Ubisoft has continued to support AC Shadows with new DLC and free updates at a steady cadence. In recent months, however, this support has started to wane, as new patches for the game have started to be fewer and further between. Now, Ubisoft has revealed that it’s officially pulling the plug on its post-launch updates for Assassin’s Creed Shadows following the game’s next patch.

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Set to go live next week on June 16th, title update 1.1.11 will be the last one that Assassin’s Creed Shadows ever receives. The move doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise given that Ubisoft had previously warned players that it would be winding down its support for the game earlier in 2026. Still, this has resulted in the post-launch phase of Assassin’s Creed Shadows being much shorter than previous entries in the series, which is somewhat jarring.

When it comes to what this new Assassin’s Creed Update will actually do, Ubisoft hasn’t announced anything officially just yet. That being said, the game’s director Simon Lemay-Comtois teased online that the patch will see a “black tide” appearing in Japan. Based on this wording, it seems like the update could bring content associated with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced to Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of the remake’s arrival next month.

Speaking of which, the forthcoming release of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is likely the biggest reason behind Ubisoft ending its support for Assassin’s Creed Shadows this month. While Black Flag Resynced is simply a remake, the game is being promoted quite heavily by Ubisoft and is receiving just as much promotion from the publisher as previous entries in the series have. As such, it’s clear that this Black Flag remake is a massive priority at Ubisoft, which is why it’s choosing to wrap up AC Shadows beforehand.

Prior to the release of this new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update next week, Ubisoft should share the official patch notes detailing everything that will change in the game. Once these patch notes are live, we’ll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.

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