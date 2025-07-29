New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Adds One of Its Best Features Yet

A new update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has today been released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While AC Shadows launched closer to the start of 2025, Ubisoft hasn’t slowed down when it comes to releasing new content and patches for the action-adventure game. Now, this has resulted in a new update going live to close out July 2025 which happens to bring one of the best features yet to Shadows.

Downloadable right now, title update 1.0.7 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the largest ones that the game has received so far. The most notable inclusion with this patch is that of a New Game+ mode, which allows players to start Assassin’s Creed Shadows over from the beginning while carrying over all of their gear, skills, and other progression. This has been one of the most requested additions to AC Shadows from players for quite some time and now makes the title far more replayable.

Beyond this, Ubisoft has also increased the level cap to 80 with this patch while also bumping up the Knowledge rank system to 10. Other than this, the update also brings about fixes to a variety of bugs while also balancing various gameplay mechanics and systems further.

To get a full look at everything done in this new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Ubisoft below.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.07 Patch Notes

NEW GAME+

Upon completing the main story on any difficulty, start a new game while keeping all collected skills, gear, Allies and hideout progression from your first playthrough. You can start a New Game+ playthrough from the Memory Menu in the Animus after finishing all journeys of Naoe, Yasuke and Junjiro.

Upon completing a New Game+ playthrough you’ll be awarded Whisper of Gold, and Dragon’s Gold! Brand new gold plated Legendary Long Katana and Legendary Katana with their own unique perk engravings.

Take your journey through Feudal Japan to the next level as many times as you want… or at least up to 8 times with New Game+! With each new venture into New Game+, face stronger foes, more demanding challenges, and tests of your Shinobi and Samurai skills.

KNOWLEDGE RANK & LEVEL CAP INCREASE

Prepare to push beyond your limits! We’ve raised the level cap from 60 to 80, meaning tougher foes with enhanced tactics and awareness – demanding sharper reflexes and smarter strategies.

To meet this rising threat, we’ve also expanded the Knowledge Rank system to 9 & 10 allowing players to unlock and develop a broader array of skills, passives, and combat techniques to become even more masterful.

New Game+ awaits! But before taking on the task of a new journey, you can upgrade the passives and skills of Naoe and Yasuke! Players will gain 1 new rank for multiple nodes in their Mastery Skills, and 10 new ranks for all existing Knowledge passives to become even more formidable.

A test of your skills is no match without the right gear! The Forge can now be upgraded to level 4, allowing players to upgrade all weapons and gear to level 80 to have the edge on the rising threats that await.

With new levels and ranks, come three new achievements and trophies waiting to be unlocked:

Enjoy the Ride : Reach Level 80

: Reach Level 80 Stars Unseen : Reach Knowledge Rank 10

: Reach Knowledge Rank 10 Worth its Wait: Obtain the Gold Katana and Gold Long Katana (by completing the story on New Game+).

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Removed a performance warning on MacBook Air when using M4 following improved support.

Fixed an error in Photo Mode where the “Show UI” prompt was visible in preview mode, affecting players taking screenshots with their native systems.

Individual items will now have their dedicated page within the store.

Katsuhime no longer vanishes from the hideout after the previous 1.0.5 fix for the breakup bug.

Balancing

Adjusted the number of Mon received from trading. Purchasing items costs less, whereas selling items gives more.

Increased the number of resources gained from dismantling items.

Slightly increased the amount of crafting materials needed to upgrade items.

Rebalanced the end of season chest rewards and increased the quantity of crafting materials and Hideout resources given.

The Radial Effect upgrade in Yasuke’s Teppo tree had its base damage increased from 25% to 50%, and its damage is now also further increased by other Armor Buster upgrades.

Allies now gain more health and damage as the player levels up.

Ronin enemies now have 4 Health Segments, up from 3.

LIST OF BUG FIXES

General

Cultural discoveries near Katano Castle now appear correctly in the codex after being observed.

Corrected Naoe’s Kata dialogue in Wakasa.

Added a ‘Mark all as Read’ option for the Codex menu.

Added a Level Selector for Knowledge Path.

Fixed the ‘Limitless’ trophy occasionally not unlocking after obtaining a legendary piece of gear of each type.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where players potentially got stuck outside the Animus wall during the Revenge mission in Tsuruga Castle. Get back here!

mission in Tsuruga Castle. Get back here! Fixed a bug where players could get stuck inside a room in Saika Castle.

Corrected a bug where players could get stuck whilst exiting the Miyataki Warehouse.

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck inside rocks in the Obama Hillside area.

Addressed an issue with Naoe’s Robes of the Enraged.

Genzaburo’s Teppo Master is back from lunch and is now present at Kaya Shrine.

Fixed an error with some cross-progression achievements caused if a playthrough was partly on MacOS.

Skills & Upgrades

Fixed an issue where the “Hidden Hand” cooldown reduction upgrades were not applied.

Fixed an issue where the “Extended Perception” Shinobi Upgrade didn’t grant the extra tools damage.

Corrected an issue where the “Nightcrawler” Assassin passive didn’t grant damage at night.

Corrected an issue where the “Endless Barrage” Tanto Upgrade was instead granting the effect of the “Contemplation” Tanto Upgrade, and vice versa.

Fixed an issue where the “Invigorating Kill” Tanto Upgrade only worked with the stabbing part of the move and not the throw.

Addressed an issue where the “Teppo’s Might” Teppo Upgrade only worked with the automatic follow-up shot and not the Teppo melee swing.

Corrected an issue where perks that increased adrenaline gained on deflect, parry and dodge had little to no effect.

Fixed an issue where damage assassinations gave less adrenaline than successful assassinations.

Fixed an issue where the “Ability damage” knowledge tree node had no effect beyond 1st level.

Corrected an issue where the “Posture damage” knowledge tree node had no effect beyond 1st level.

Solved an issue where the “Vulnerable damage” knowledge tree node had no effect beyond 1st level.

Fixed an issue where afflictions had lower durations on civilians than on enemies.

Fixed an issue where damage reduction perks weren’t applied against some enemy projectiles.

Addressed an issue where the “Wave of Wasps” Teppo was awarded with a random perk, instead of its legendary perk.

Addressed an issue where equipping the “Gown of the Spirit” Naoe Light Armor prevented all tools from applying any buildup.

Visuals & Graphics

Addressed various environmental issues with floating trees and rocks. Tree huggers rejoice!

Fixed an issue where the glowing eyes on the Mountain Demon Kanabo appeared out of place when the weapon was holstered.

Corrected an issue where the Ikko Ikki banner within the Hideout did not match its preview.

Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when previewing hideout cosmetic stations on a building with the Dragon Skin applied to it.

UI

The database entry for Sen No Rikyu now displays the correct image.

Corrected an issue where setting HUD visibility to “Disable”, then switching to “ON” would cause some of the HUD modules to not work.

Fixed a text-only issue where “Armor Avoidance” Long Katana Upgrade stated it granted 100% armor piercing, when it only granted 50%.

Corrected a text-only issue where “Marksman’s Touch” Teppo Upgrade stated it granted 100% armor piercing, when it only granted 50%.

Fixed a text-only issue where “Widespread” Tools Upgrade stated it increased the Smoke Bomb radius to 10 meters, when it only increased it to 5 meters.

Addressed a text-only issue where “Absolute Shockwave” Kanabo Upgrade showed 167% instead of 67%.

Corrected an issue where the “Improved Ground Assassinate” icon was larger than intended.

Reworded the “Improved Sense” Assassin Upgrade to showcase the lingering effect duration in seconds.

Reworded the “Temporal Mastery” Bow Upgrade to showcase the slow time duration in seconds.

Localization

Corrected the German localization in Rescue the Special Guest .

. Fixed an error where unnecessary characters appeared in the German translation of the “+50% damage on next hit after a kill” engraving.

Addressed a typo in the “Kirishitan” codex entry for Cristão.

SPOILERS WARNING!

Quests

Fighting for the Cause : Fixed an issue where Kimura Kei could not be killed because the third attack sequence would not begin. Why won’t you die already?!

: Fixed an issue where Kimura Kei could not be killed because the third attack sequence would not begin. Why won’t you die already?! Butterfly Collector : Adjusted the positioning of the Paper Merchant.

: Adjusted the positioning of the Paper Merchant. Against The Koga-ryu : Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest because Katsuhime was missing. Can’t a girl take a break?

: Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest because Katsuhime was missing. Can’t a girl take a break? A Promise : Addressed an issue where the servant did not respond to interactions. Rude.

: Addressed an issue where the servant did not respond to interactions. Rude. Temple Stories : Fixed an issue where players could not continue due to being unable to interact with Joken Hokkyo.

: Fixed an issue where players could not continue due to being unable to interact with Joken Hokkyo. Addressed an issue where killing all Genzaburo soldiers before meeting Koshiro prevented his quest progression.

Lost Honor : Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the quest because Ise Sadatame was stuck in place.

: Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the quest because Ise Sadatame was stuck in place. Homecoming: Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest after killing the target in version 1.0.6.

PLATFORM-SPECIFIC FIXES

PC

“Critical Hit!” achievement now unlocks correctly.

Corrected the mistranslation of “manual” for the Chinese localization for HUD settings.

Fixed a typo in the “Collector” achievement for the German localization on Steam and Ubisoft Connect.

Mac OS