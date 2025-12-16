Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gets Final Update of 2025, Here Are the Patch Notes

Ubisoft has today released the final update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows that will come about in 2025. In recent weeks, there has been a lot going on with the latest Assassin’s Creed game. Not only did Shadows recently launch on Nintendo Switch 2 platforms, but it also added a huge new crossover event with Attack on Titan that is still happening at this moment. To further capitalize on this momentum, Ubisoft has now let loose another patch for AC Shadows that prominently delivers some new content for players to dig into.

Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (with the Switch 2 version releasing on December 17th), update version 1.1.7 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a pretty important one. When it comes to new features, Ubisoft has added additional finishers that players can now use with Naoe and Yasuke. This should help make combat feel less repetitive and resolves one common complaint that many players had with Shadows. Other than this, Ubisoft has also added the “Lost and Found” Animus Rift quest and a new project called Defiance that can now be accessed.

Outside of these wholly new aspects of AC Shadows, Ubisoft has also fixed some lingering bugs in the game. Some of these bugs are specifically tied to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 version of Shadows, while others were related to certain quests or gameplay mechanics.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Assassin’s Creed Shadows with this new update, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Ubisoft below.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Nintendo Switch 2

Improved various FPS issues.

Fixed crashes for stability improvements

Fixed various visual issues.

Improved the touchscreen experience.

Fixed an issue where players were asked to connect to a controller whenever the Switch 2 was docked or undocked, even if controllers were already connected.

Resolved an issue where the players would remain in an infinite black screen after creating a Ubisoft Connect account or log in with an already existing account upon selecting an audio pack from the initial boot menu.

Gameplay

Removed an exploit that would permit double engravings on the Sword of Fathoms.

Fixed an issue preventing Naginatas from being sold. Fine, I shall sell my best wares somewhere else!

Resolved an issue where perks that checked Mastery points spent would not update if Mastery points changed after equipping the item.

Fixed an issue where upgrading skills to Rank 3 would sometimes cause damage upgrades from Rank 2 to be missing.

The Bo Staff will now increase its affliction buildup stat when upgrading it Mythic and Artifact quality.

Perks with affliction effects now have dynamic wording that specify which affliction they apply, based on the item they are engraved on.

Fixed an issue where Knowledge Scrolls were removed from the players inventory. Junjiro did you take my scrolls again??

Shared skills between Naoe and Yasuke will now correctly be learned by both.

Edited wording for the “Affliction After Deflect” perk to clarify it applies 35% buildup instead of a full Affliction.

Ensured that “Restore 6% Health With Posture Attack” is present for all Critical Damage and Health Gain engravings for all weapons when equipped.

Claws of Awaji

Fixed an issue where players with two copies of the game, one with the Claws of Awaji Expansion and one without, would permanently lose the ability to fast travel to the island of Awaji when switching between the two editions of the game.

World

Players can now whistle while using the Follow Road mechanic. Enjoy the open road, whistle a tune and relax!

Corrupted Castles will no longer reset when loading into a previous save after a season has already changed.

Fixed an issue where enemies and loot would respawn upon loading a save before changing seasons.

Visuals & Graphics

Adjusted some facial animation for Naoe or Yasuke that looked unnatural during all cinematics when a hood was equipped. Psst! Naoe, stop making silly faces, please!

UI

Corrected inconsistencies between the smuggled rewards shown in the UI at the end of a season and what was truly received. All the goods are there, boss!

Fixed inconsistencies with the smuggled rewards UI when the Stables are upgraded. Remember to give your trusty steed an apple as a treat.

Corrected location name for “Kawarajiri Lumber Camp” in Japanese.

Online Store

Fixed an issue with receiving Store, Deluxe and Premium items into the player’s inventory.

PC SPECIFIC

Fixed inputs issues when rebinding on Mouse and Keyboard.

Improved FPS stability issues on PC.

