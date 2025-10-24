Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Getting the Most Divisive Game of 2025

Perhaps the most divisive game of 2025 is finally set to make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 in a little over a month. Prior to the launch of the Switch 2, most third-party games weren’t able to release on Nintendo Switch due to how underpowered the hardware is when compared to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since the Switch 2 has more power at its disposal, though, games like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Madden NFL 26, and Street Fighter 6 have all now been able to make the jump to a Nintendo console. Now, this trend will continue to close out the year with a pretty major title that hasn’t gone over well with everyone.

Announced this week by publisher Ubisoft, it was revealed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is bound for Nintendo Switch 2. The latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed saga, Shadows launched earlier this year across all other platforms. Now, it’s finally set to make the jump to Switch 2 on December 2nd. It will be released at a cost of $59.99 for the Standard Edition, with a Premium Edition also being available for $99.99. The game will also feature cross-progression, which means that any save data from other platforms will be able to transition to Switch 2.

Should You Play This New Switch 2 Game?

It’s a bit hard to determine whether or not Assassin’s Creed Shadows is worth your time. While the game generally received positive reviews when it launched and boasts an 81/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, some players found it to be rather disappointing. Rather than expand upon the previous mechanics and systems found in games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, some found that Shadows took steps backward and ended up being rather redundant. Its open-world of Japan was also seen as a missed opportunity, especially given how long fans wanted to see the series explore this region.

Even if these criticisms remain true for the Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it sounds like the game has at the very least been optimized for Nintendo’s latest console. Ubisoft has said that Shadows will perform well either in handheld or TV mode on Switch 2 and will also feature touch controls, making it easier to navigate through menus. As such, if you’re looking for a new open-world title to jump into on Switch 2, perhaps AC Shadows is exactly what you’re looking for.

