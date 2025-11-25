Assassin’s Creed Shadows Releases Attack on Titan Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

The recently announced Attack on Titan update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has today gone live alongside numerous other changes to the open-world action game. Within the past day, Ubisoft announced that it would soon be bringing content from the acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan to AC Shadows as part of an event that would run for the better part of the next month. Now, for those eager to check out this event sooner rather than later, the patch that adds this content is downloadable at this moment.

As a whole, title update version 1.1.6 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a pretty major one. Most prominently, Ubisoft has added a new quest and a lineup of cosmetics that are all related to Attack on Titan. This content will remain in the game from November 25th until December 22nd, at which point it will vanish.

Outside of this Attack on Titan crossover, AC Shadows has also added a new story quest called “A Puzzlement” that players can dive into. While these stand as the biggest additions to Shadows with this patch, Ubisoft has also made dozens of other fixes that impact gameplay, visuals, and the overall performance of the game. Other quests that were previously bugged have also now been resolved, along with one error that was specifically impacting those on Xbox platforms.

If you would like to see everything that has changed with this new Attack on Titan-themed update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the full patch notes are attached below.

Special Collaboration: Attack On Titan

With a kidnapped Titan-Shifter as their weapon, a mysterious, power-hungry faction has infiltrated feudal Japan, setting their sights on total domination.

But when an attempt to rescue the Shifter fails, the lone survivor (with a dark secret) recruits Naoe and Yasuke to help her stop the group from unleashing the terror of a Titan on Japan.

New Story Quest: A Puzzlement

Who is up for some friendly competition?

“A Puzzlement” is the 3rd story drop coming to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In this fun and humorous quest, Naoe and Yasuke encounter two old acquaintances having a loud argument about a mysterious door in south Wakasa. They task our protagonists with figuring out how to open it.

Additional Highlights

Corrupted Castles

Improvements have also been made to Corrupted Castles. The chances of encountering the same castles from the previous season have been reduced, and the available castles each season will now provide a better distribution of Daisho per castles.

List of Bug Fixes

Stability

Fixed an issue where the game crashed when switching to the ‘Sell Items’ tab in some menus.

Gameplay

Corrected the two Tanuki Sumi-e rewards so they are no longer swapped.

Sword Hunter’s Prized Odachi Blade can now be obtained from the Sword Hunter.

Loadout slots will no longer reset automatically after completing quests.

Sliding doors will no longer prevent players from summoning allies. You shall now pass!

Resolved an issue where the gear vendor in Mibuno Vale kept some engravings for himself.

Addressed a naming issue between the Green Pheasant and the Copper Pheasant, where they sometimes switched personalities. Freaky…

Ezio gear engravings now correctly unlock between multiple saves.

Fixed an issue where the player could purchase the same swords Karuta cards multiple times.

Fixed an issue where the Sword of Fathoms Katana allowed a double transmog exploit, enabling a stack of four engravings.

Fixed an issue where certain Bunny, Deer and Doe, Green Pheasant and Flying Squirrel pets were unobtainable.

Players will no longer get stuck when trying to exit Miyataki Warehouse. Get outside and touch some grass!

Combat

Yasuke can now correctly perform finishers with non-postured attacks.

Addressed an issue where the Bo Staff did not trigger Counterstrike as intended.

Summoned allies will no longer flee combat after only taking only a few hits.

UI

Addressed an issue where the UI indicator for pricing displayed reversed values.

Visuals & Graphics

Addressed an issue where the Dragon Hideout building skin was missing the floor.

The Robe of Ezio outfit no longer glitches while climbing.

Fixed an issue where Widower’s Solace Saya Katana was a duplicate of Iga’s Flame Saya Katana.

Corrected the knowledge description formatting for Naoe’s “Damage With Ability” .

. Fixed an issue where Kimura Kei had texture clipping through his legs during the fight in the quest “Fighting For The Cause”.

Localization

Corrected some NPC dialogue in Italian that addressed Naoe despite playing as Yasuke.

Corrected the Momochi Sandayu German voice lines during the “Traditions” quest.

quest. Addressed an issue where Korean characters (봇 윙 슐 낍) displayed as corrupted square boxes (□).

Quests

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

“Fighting For The Cause”: Fixed an issue where Kimura Kei could get stuck on a balcony and become invulnerable during the quest.

Fixed an issue where Kimura Kei could get stuck on a balcony and become invulnerable during the quest. “Go With The Bo”: Fixed an issue where items such as the Long Stick Disciple costume and headband obtained from the quest were missing.

Fixed an issue where items such as the Long Stick Disciple costume and headband obtained from the quest were missing. “Ride Into Town”: Addressed an issue where players were unable to proceed in the quest because Rin wouldn’t move.

Addressed an issue where players were unable to proceed in the quest because Rin wouldn’t move. “Suika No Bakemono”: Corrected the quest reward.

Corrected the quest reward. “The Pirate Alliance”: Fixed an issue where the quest could not be completed because Oni-Yuri glitched when killed.

Fixed an issue where the quest could not be completed because Oni-Yuri glitched when killed. Players will now correctly receive the Classic Tea Bowl collection after defeating “The Wise”.

Claws of Awaji

Addressed an issue where Yasuhira’s Secret could not be collected after completing the DLC.

Corrected the description for Yasuhira’s Secret (Spymaster EPZ Fallback Letter).

Fixed an issue where moving a plank at Myoshoji Temple with Yasuke, caused it to no longer be moved by Naoe.

Naoe will no longer get stuck on the big tree in Izanagi Shrine during the quest “A Snake In The Shrine” .

. Keys collectibles are now correctly present, with a total of 15 collectibles scattered across Awaji island.

PLATFORM SPECIFIC

XBOX