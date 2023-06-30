Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag Remake Reportedly in Development

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is apparently getting a remake within the next few years. The Assassin's Creed series is one of gaming's biggest franchises and certainly Ubisoft's most prominent. It captured the hearts of players by creating rich, new characters and plopping them in some of the most interesting periods throughout world history. It has allowed for us to experience historic wars from new perspectives, visit ancient cities, immerse ourselves in times and cultures long forgotten, and so on. It has evolved a lot over time, but to many, the series peaked in 2013 with the release of a fairly innovative game in the series: Assassin's Creed 4. It saw players sailing the seas as a pirate who stumbles into the assassin culture and was a really expansive open world that players enjoyed exploring.

It was so successful it even launched another game called Skull and Bones... which has been delayed multiple years and will seemingly continue to be delayed until Ubisoft either gives up and releases it or cancels it. In the meantime, Ubisoft Singapore has begun work on a remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, according to Kotaku. The exact extent of this remake is unknown at this time, so we don't know if it will completely overhaul the gameplay to better fit within the more RPG-y era of the recent games or if it'll be more faithful to the original vision. Given so much time has been spent fleshing out naval gameplay for Skull and Bones, we may get a much more refined, in-depth naval experience in this remake.

As of right now, it's not expected to see the light of day for at least a few more years. Skull and Bones is still being worked on, so this will not be salvaging a scrapped game, at least as of this moment. It remains to be seen when Ubisoft will lift the curtain on this remake, but it probably won't be until much, much closer to release.

What do you think of an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.