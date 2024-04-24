Assassin's Creed Hexe Reportedly Has a "Fear System"

The Assassin's Creed franchise has become one of the main focal points for developer Ubisoft recently. Last year, the team dropped Assassin's Creed Mirage, but it also has at least four more games coming down the pike in the next few years. That includes Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, an upcoming game set during the 16th Century in Central Europe. From the initial reveals, we learned that Hexe will make heavy use of witchcraft and other "paranormal fears," but a new leak claims the development team is going back into the franchise's past for inspiration.

Assassin's Creed Hexe's Fear System Inspired by Syndicate

(Photo: Ubisoft)

The new leak comes from Insider Gaming which claims to have received footage detailing one of the abilities the main character will have in Assassin's Creed Hexe. Of course, you'll want to take all of this leaked info with a huge grain of salt until Ubisoft announces something official, but Insider Gaming is relatively trustworthy. However, even if the footage is legitimate, things change during development all the time. Don't be surprised if the info shared doesn't end up in the final build of Hexe when it launches in a few years.

Insider Gaming claims that the footage they were sent shows Elsa (Hexe's rumored protagonist) possessing a cat. The player can then use the cat to distract soldiers, clearing the way for Elsa to sneak by. They also claim that Hexe will feature a modifying version of the Fear System that was used in Assassin's Creed Syndicate's Jack the Ripper DLC. We don't know exactly what changes Hexe will make to that formula, but veteran fans will remember that the titular character in the DLC used his ability to strike fear into his opponent's hearts to turn the tide of battle in his favor. With Hexe focusing on witchcraft, it seems likely that mechanics like Jack's frightening scream would be easy to translate, but we'll have to wait for an official reveal from Ubisoft.

Assassin's Creed Hexe Release Date

Currently, Ubisoft hasn't announced a firm release date for Hexe. That said, the assumption for now is that Hexe will be released at some point in 2026. We know that the game won't launch until after Assassin's Creed: Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Infinity launch. Ubisoft has only said that Red will launch during the company's 2025 fiscal year. Reports claim that it's due to launch in late 2024, but those have yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft.

Either way, there is going to be a ton of Assassin's Creed content coming over the next few years. For its part, Hexe should be a major departure from the rest of the series due to its use of witchcraft. It's also supposedly a more linear adventure, bringing it more in line with older games for the series. Hopefully, Ubisoft will start to reveal more about Hexe relatively soon.