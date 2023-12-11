Assassin's Creed Mirage Fan-Favorite Feature Pushed Back to 2024

In mid-November, Assassin's Creed Mirage developer Ubisoft announced that it would be releasing a new update in December that implemented both New Game Plus and Permadeath Mode. However, fans recently got some bad news on that front, as the Assassins Creed Mirage developers announced that permadeath isn't going to make it into the December update. While New Game Plus is still coming as scheduled, players will have to wait at least a few more weeks until they can kick off a permadeath save. Fortunately, the New Game Plus addition should tide fans over until next year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage New Game Plus Release Date

Hello Assassins!



New Game + for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming next week! Dive back into Basim’s journey with your current progression and new rewards.



The team is still working on the permadeath mode, which is expected to release in an update early 2024. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LfgiRGYold — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 7, 2023

Ubisoft didn't give a firm date for New Game Plus but did say that it's coming at some point next week. Once it drops, players will be able to "Dive back into Basim's journey with your current progression and new rewards." Thus far, Ubisoft hasn't given players a sense of what those rewards will be, but we'll probably hear more about that before the update is released. Even if it isn't, the devs will make it clear through the patch notes.

Another thing to watch out for is if any of these new rewards will be helpful for permadeath. It's not clear if you'll be able to take a New Game Plus save into a permadeath run, but if you can, those rewards might make it a little easier for you to successfully navigate the trials awaiting you. Hopefully, the developers will make things a little more clear later this week when the free update launches.

What's Next for Assassin's Creed?

The Assassin's Creed franchise remains the mainstay of Ubisoft's catalog. Past Mirage, the series has at least four more games on the docket. First up will likely be Jade, which is an upcoming mobile game that's set in ancient China. There's also Infinity, which is an upcoming live-service "entry point" for the franchise's future. This will be where the modern-day storyline lives moving forward, letting the main games focus on the historical side.

Codename Red and Codename Hexe are the other two games that we currently know about. Red is set during the Feudal Japan period, while Hexe takes place in Central Europe during the 16th century and will focus on witches and other paranormal creatures. Currently, those games don't have a release date, but we'll likely start to hear more about them next year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.