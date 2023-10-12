Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Ubisoft's Most Successful Current-Gen Game

Ubisoft has revealed that Assassin's Creed Mirage has been a pretty big success for the publisher. Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of the biggest games of the fall and marks a return to form for Ubisoft. The developer considers Assassin's Creed to be its bread and butter after it exploded in popularity well over a decade ago. The series has been going strong ever since and has made strong efforts to evolve itself to stay ahead of the curve all these years later. It has turned into a full blown RPG series with dialogue trees and choices, some have been against this style as it has made the series feel more bloated and strayed away from the things fans like.

In response to that, Ubisoft has made Assassin's Creed Mirage. A game that is intended to go back to basics and streamline the Assassin's Creed experience once again. It's significantly shorter, it has a lot more of the gameplay that fans have been asking for, and more. It has gone over very well as Ubisoft has reported that it is the biggest launch on current-gen consoles for the publisher to date.

"Assassin's Creed Mirage has been out for 6 days now, and we are thrilled by the love and positivity we have received over the last week," said Ubisoft. "Thank YOU for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin's Creed series. We could not have been happier that our back to the roots experience has been embraced by the community. With the number of players being in line with past successful launches such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, we are humbled by the positive reception. We are proud to also share that Assassin's Creed Mirage is the biggest New Gen launch in terms of units sales to date at Ubisoft (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)"

Thank you all for joining us on Basim's journey in 9th Century Baghdad!



We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGION — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 11, 2023

Some fans have noted that this is an oddly specific statement, but the current-gen consoles are being widely adopted now. There would naturally be less people able to buy the game compared to Assassin's Creed Valhalla due to the fact there's a smaller userbase since it's not available on as many consoles. Nevertheless, it seems Ubisoft is pleased with the performance of the game and hopefully, we can get a similar game in the future.