Several New Assassin's Creed Games Reportedly in Development

The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of Ubisoft's biggest, and the company seems to have major plans to expand it over the coming years. According to a new report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, four more games in the franchise are currently in the planning stages, beyond those that are already known. These four new projects include the sequel to Assassin's Creed Nexus, which Henderson reported on earlier this month. The other three Assassin's Creed games that are being pitched are coming from different teams, some of which have previously worked on the series. These reportedly include:

An Assassin's Creed game set in India, the Aztec Empire, and the Mediterranean. This pitch comes from Ubisoft Sofia, the team that developed 2012's Assassin's Creed III: Liberation and 2014's Assassin's Creed Rogue. The title is currently known under the codename "Project Nebula."



A four-player, co-op, PvE Assassin's Creed game pitched by Ubisoft Chengdu. Ubisoft Chengdu previously co-developed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. The title is currently known under the codename "Project Raid."

Another multiplayer Assassin's Creed game, this one using the company's "Scalar" technology. The pitch comes from Ubisoft Annecy, a team that has worked on the multiplayer segments from previous Assassin's Creed games. The title is currently known under the codename "Project Echoes."



According to Henderson's source, Ubisoft is "going all in with AC and some other major franchises," and this would seem to support that! While Henderson's sources tend to be strong, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt pending official announcements. Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and some projects fall apart before they even get an official announcement. It wouldn't be a surprise to find out that Ubisoft is planning this many new games in the Assassin's Creed series, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Do any of these proposals sound appealing to you? Which of these are you most interested in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!