Assassin's Creed Game Set to Explore Brand New Region and Era

The Assassin's Creed franchise is expanding into different eras and regions, with the board game also set to explore new parts of the franchise. This week, Triton Noir announced plans to publish an expansion for its Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice game that will be set in the Khmer Empire during the 1500s. The Khmer Empire, which predates the modern day country of Cambodia, is perhaps best represented by Angkor Wat, a Hindu-Buddhist temple complex that dates back to the 12th century. Based on an early piece shown off for the upcoming expansion that depicts a massive naga statue from Angkor Wat, it appears that the expansion will at least be partially set within the Angkor Wat temples.

According to a description of the Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice expansion (titled Apocalypse), the expansion will send players to the Khmer Empire in pursuit of a rogue Assassin. Triton Noir also noted that the new expansion will feature new equipment, enemies, and environments faithful to the setting.

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is a cooperative board game in which players work together to complete "memories" or chapters in a campaign. While the game primarily features unique characters, several Assassin's Creed characters from the Assassin's Creed 2 series of games do appear as supporting characters. The base game was launched in 2021 and has three expansions to date, including one expansion set in the modern day.

Ubisoft has ambitious plans for the Assassin's Creed franchise, with several new games allegedly in development. Future games with settings such as ancient China, feudal Japan, and Baghdad, have all been confirmed, along with a planned game set in central Europe that focuses on witch hunts during the 16th century.

A Kickstarter for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice – Apocalypse will launch this summer.