New Assassin's Creed Codename Red Details Leak

New details on one of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed games -- Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the one set in Japan -- leaked online this week to potentially reveal more of what the game's protagonists will look like. According to these leaks, players will see both a shinobi and a samurai character which one would imagine would lend the game two different playstyles for players to master. Additional details on those characters' backgrounds were revealed, too, to coincide with some previous leaks that suggested this game would focus more heavily on stealth and what seems like a more traditional Assassin's Creed experience.

The newest details come from Insider Gaming, the same outlet that leaked info about the game previously and said that there'd be two playable characters. Elaborating now on that previous leak, word now is that the characters will consist of a female samurai shown in the game's original teaser as well as a shinobi who's said to be a refugee from Africa who adopted the learnings of the creed of assassins itself.

Ubisoft, of course, has not confirmed anything of the sort nor has it really said much at all about Assassin's Creed Codename Red ever since the game was first revealed. All we know about the game in terms of official announcements is that it'll be set in feudal Japan, it's part of the new Assassin's Creed Infinity platform, and we know of which people, specifically, will be making it.

"Assassin's Creed Codename RED is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec (makers of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate) with Creative Director Jonathan Dumont," Ubisoft said previously back when the game was first announced. "The game will be the next evolution of Assassin's Creed's open-world RPG design and take players to the long-awaited setting of feudal Japan."

Another game, Assassins' Creed Codename Hexe, will be on the Infinity platform alongside Codename Red. That game is meant to be one involving witches, though less on that game has been leaked compared to others.