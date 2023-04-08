Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Hints at Return of Classic Feature

Assassin's Creed Mirage may be bringing back another classic feature first seen in Assassin's Creed 1, a new leak has suggested. Thanks to a leak showing off part of the game's menu which is presumably the one where we'll see things like the map, inventory, and more, there's a tab for something called "Investigation." That's a feature which was in the first Assassin's Creed game, and the Mirage version of it is related at all to the one from the original, it could be a promising nod towards Ubisoft's plans to return to classic Assassin's Creed gameplay in this new game.

The leak in question came from YouTuber j0nathan who shared an image on social media showing off what's claimed to be part of the game's menu. It shows "Investigation, "Inventory," and "Tools" all on the UI with the first of those being the one that's garnered the most attention so far.

Est-ce que vous en voulez + ? 👀 https://t.co/m16nCQ5lVs — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 8, 2023

So, what's the big deal with "Investigations" in Mirage? Back in the original Assassin's Creed, players may recall that they had to perform certain actions to gain intel on a target before being able to assassinate the person of interest. These investigations were conducted via actions like pickpocketing and eavesdropping on conversations, and they were a bit part of the immersion Assassin's Creed offered since players had to put in a bit more legwork and be on the ground and in the crowd instead of just rushing into a camp, killing a target, and leaving.

It's been said before that Mirage is looking to return to its roots with a renewed focus on things like stealthy gameplay and other aspects that made the original games so appealing, and if this "Investigations" tab is another example of that, it'll come as good news for those interested in Mirage. Of course, this game could always be offering its own unique take on the feature that may not be exactly as it was in the past games, but if it's a large enough focus to warrant its own tab in the menu, perhaps it'll indeed be immersive enough to appeal to those who preferred the old Assassin's Creed formula.