E3 2023 Loses Another Major Attendee With Ubisoft

E3 2023 continues to look like it will be a shell of its former self as video game publisher Ubisoft has today confirmed that it will no longer be attending the event. For the first time since 2019, E3 is set to return this June in Los Angeles, California. Following multiple cancellations as a result of the COVID pandemic, E3 2023 seemed like the first convention that would end up bringing the entire gaming industry back together. Instead, much like many other publishers, Ubisoft has now chosen to sit on the sidelines.

In a statement given to VGC, Ubisoft confirmed that it won't be appearing at E3 2023. Originally, Ubisoft committed to showing up at E3 this summer as long as the event would be transpiring. Despite the fact that E3 is still very much happening, though, Ubisoft ended up going back on its word and will not be opting to spotlight its upcoming games this summer in a different manner.

"E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years," a representative from Ubisoft said. "While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we've made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon."

As Ubisoft itself points out, it will still be doing something this June when it holds its next Ubisoft Forward presentation. In recent years, Ubisoft has started to have more of these "Direct" style live streams of its own to make major announcements. And while it's not yet known what this June's Ubisoft Forward will have in store, it seems likely that new info on Assassin's Creed Mirage, Skull & Bones, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will come about at this time.

