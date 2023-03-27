Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly in Danger of Being Delayed

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next installment in the long-running and award-winning Ubisoft series, is slated to release this year, but according to a new report, a delay may be in the cards. The report doesn't specify if the game will be delayed out of the year into 2024, but that seems to be the implication. As for the report, it comes the way of ScriptLeaksR6, a well-known Ubisoft leaker who just earlier today leaked our first look at the gameplay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The leaker doesn't provide any additional details, but does note the delay is not set in stone, but is "likely." Why it's only "likely" and not definite, we don't know. That said, if there are talks about delaying the game, then it's almost certainly going to be delayed, though it's unlikely it will be delayed out of fiscal year 2023, as Ubisoft is likely relying on it for the upcoming financial year. For those that don't know: fiscal year 2023 runs until March 31, 2024.

For now, take this report with a grain of salt. While the source question seems reliable, it doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial, and from the sounds of it, up in the air.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is officially slated to release sometime this year. When exactly this year, Ubisoft hasn't said, and it sounds like it hasn't provided a date yet because a date isn't set in stone yet. Below, you can read more about the upcoming Assassin's Creed game:

"In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice," reads an official blurb about the game. "Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed-one that will change Basim's fate in ways he never could have imagined.

The game's official description adds: "Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before."