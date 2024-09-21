Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Multiplayer Game Like Fall Guys

According to a well-known Assassin's Creed insider, a new 16-player Assassin's Creed multiplayer game is in the works and releasing next year. The new rumor comes the way of French YouTuber j0nathan, a source that has proven reliable with many Assassin's Creed leaks in the past.

According to the YouTuber, there is a multiplayer game supposed to release next year called Assassin's Creed Invictus, or at least this is the codename. This part isn't clear. Whatever the case, the YouTuber describes the game as kind of like Fall Guys, the popular free-to-play battle royale game that took the world by storm back in the summer of 2020. Adding to this, it is claimed it will feature 16 players competing in several rounds complete with "different games."

These round-based games are said to include team deathmatch, free-for-all, and a speed-focused game that consists of players racing to luminous points scattered around the map. As players progress through these rounds, they will be able to select new powers to put towards a build that will be used in the final round of the game.

As for gameplay, it is described as "very arcade," featuring "hits without real impact" and a bubble-like shield similar to what is in the Super Smash Bros series. Adding to this, it is claimed the camera distance is quite far, which means characters look smaller.

As you'd expect, there will be characters from the games. To this end, the YouTuber mentions Ezio and Cesare Borgia. Meanwhile, maps will be portions from games in the series.

And this is where the rumor dries up. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here just a rumor, but even if it is accurate it is subject to change. Further, it's worth noting that everything here comes through translation. Unfortunately, sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation.

As for Ubisoft, so far it has not commented on the rumor nor the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this to change, as it rarely comments on rumors, but if it bucks expectation and does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.