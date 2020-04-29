Assassin's Creed Teaser Has Players Debating About RPGs
There’s an Assassin’s Creed teaser going on right now where Ubisoft is building up to some sort of announcement about the future of the franchise, but a side effect of the teaser is that a familiar Assassin’s Creed debate has surfaced: Should the next game include RPG mechanics or not? That’s exactly what players are discussing in the comments on the live teaser video and on social media, and by discussing we mean spamming their preference in the chat and making their opinions heard. Those on one side of the debate say the RPG elements of newer games should stay in the next Assassin’s Creed project while others call for the series to return to its earlier days that were more focused on stealth and assassinations.
The debate over RPG systems in Assassin’s Creed isn’t a new one and is largely centered around the shift in style present in Origins and Odyssey, but the way that the next game is being teased has given people another platform to share their thoughts. Ubisoft’s teaser video coordinated with renowned entertainment artist BossLogic is an interesting process, but the nature of the artistic teaser leaves plenty of room for players to fill the time with their own wishlists instead of commenting on what’s actually happening. Naturally, this means debating whether the next game should focus heavily on RPG mechanics or not.
Take a look at the live comments in the stream and you’ll see people flooding the chat with either “Yes RPG” or “No RPG.” They’re simple enough comments to make, but they’re some of the ones you’ll see most often throughout the chat. People are also dropping spoilers for The Last of Us Part II in the chat because of course they are, so if you’re wary of those and don’t want to see anything you weren’t planning to see, take our word for it on the RPG spam.
Or, you could see some of the other comments from Assassin’s Creed players elsewhere since the conversation isn’t limited to just the live stream. Players on Twitter who’ve been discussing the new game since its teaser began have been weighing in on the debate as well, usually with more detailed explanations about why they’re in favor of RPG systems or why they aren’t.
Some of those responses can be seen below to give an idea of how players feel about the directions the new game could take. We may not know when the teaser is complete what type of game the next Assassin’s Creed game will be, but expect more news on it from Ubisoft soon.
Don't Want the RPG Influences
Better not be some random RPG just with an Assassins Creed name on top. pic.twitter.com/gCYPZnwHyL— John (@JohnMrbooassult) April 29, 2020
Some People Liked the Assassin's Creed RPGs
?!!. Everyone talking abt how they better not make another rpg but I like them🤷♂️ especially assassins creed games.— Lone Boy🥀 (@AlmightyUnity) April 29, 2020
Styles Don't Mix
This looks cool but what happened to the assassin part of assassins creed. Stealth is no longer a core mechanic of the hame. How can you be a Viking assassin . Those two styles don’t mix. Also now there’s levels it’s like an rpg where you have to grind . https://t.co/5nN6Emm1cm— Spencer Stevenson (@Spencer070897) April 29, 2020
Does It Deserve the Name?
Agreed. Origins level of RPG was good, but Odyssey is a game which doesn't deserve the 'Assassins' Creed' title, imo.— Saadh Sam (@samsaadh) April 29, 2020
Too Much of an RPG
The last assassins creed I genuinely enjoyed all the way through was syndicate, then it became too much of an RPG for me— Matthew Forsyth (@Matthew20454695) April 29, 2020
As Long as It's Good
Man, people really dont want the new Assassins Creed game to be an RPG huh.— Kurokishi (@KurokishiOcelot) April 29, 2020
I get it, but I also dont care. As long as the game is interesting I'll play it. The lack of interest in a game is why I never finished Unity and skipped Syndicate
Hoping for More RPG Mechanics
Dude... Am I seeing this right? Viking themed Assassins Creed, mayhaps?! O.O
I truly hope they keep the RPG elements in this next #AssassinsCreed.— Azhtral (@AzhtraI) April 29, 2020
There are people who hated it, but it was a game changer and brought me back to the series. pic.twitter.com/ZsH9XgfxSW
Yes RPG!
ASSASSINS CREED RAGANAROK YES RPG YES RPG YES RPG YES RPG YES RPG— Raf Van Saet (@poesjke) April 29, 2020
