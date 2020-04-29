Assassin's Creed Teaser Has Players Debating About RPGs

There’s an Assassin’s Creed teaser going on right now where Ubisoft is building up to some sort of announcement about the future of the franchise, but a side effect of the teaser is that a familiar Assassin’s Creed debate has surfaced: Should the next game include RPG mechanics or not? That’s exactly what players are discussing in the comments on the live teaser video and on social media, and by discussing we mean spamming their preference in the chat and making their opinions heard. Those on one side of the debate say the RPG elements of newer games should stay in the next Assassin’s Creed project while others call for the series to return to its earlier days that were more focused on stealth and assassinations.

The debate over RPG systems in Assassin’s Creed isn’t a new one and is largely centered around the shift in style present in Origins and Odyssey, but the way that the next game is being teased has given people another platform to share their thoughts. Ubisoft’s teaser video coordinated with renowned entertainment artist BossLogic is an interesting process, but the nature of the artistic teaser leaves plenty of room for players to fill the time with their own wishlists instead of commenting on what’s actually happening. Naturally, this means debating whether the next game should focus heavily on RPG mechanics or not.

Take a look at the live comments in the stream and you’ll see people flooding the chat with either “Yes RPG” or “No RPG.” They’re simple enough comments to make, but they’re some of the ones you’ll see most often throughout the chat. People are also dropping spoilers for The Last of Us Part II in the chat because of course they are, so if you’re wary of those and don’t want to see anything you weren’t planning to see, take our word for it on the RPG spam.

Or, you could see some of the other comments from Assassin’s Creed players elsewhere since the conversation isn’t limited to just the live stream. Players on Twitter who’ve been discussing the new game since its teaser began have been weighing in on the debate as well, usually with more detailed explanations about why they’re in favor of RPG systems or why they aren’t.

Some of those responses can be seen below to give an idea of how players feel about the directions the new game could take. We may not know when the teaser is complete what type of game the next Assassin’s Creed game will be, but expect more news on it from Ubisoft soon.