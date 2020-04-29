New Assassin's Creed Game Setting Being Revealed via BossLogic Livestream

After it had been recently claimed that the next game in the iconic Assassin's Creed franchise would be revealed soon, Ubisoft is today revealing the setting for it as part of a livestream following along as artist Kode Abdo, better known as BossLogic, creates a unique work to reveal it. While it started earlier today, progress seems to be (intentionally?) slow as Abdo uses his skills to build... something.

BossLogic, if you're not familiar, is somewhat famous for his various works of art combining different characters and settings. His usual output basically heavily manipulates a photo of one thing to then be another thing, such as this piece featuring Bruce Campbell as Marvel's Mr. Sinister, but of late, BossLogic has been getting more and more serious offers such as when he worked on some marketing material for Avengers: Endgame. And now, here we are with him creating something live for Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed title.

Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | Ubisoft is live with BossLogic | Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PTLIVE with BossLogic #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft https://t.co/9mldQntLmd — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

Details regarding a supposed next entry in the mainline series titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok have been floating around online for months and months at this point. The expectation is that it will be a Norse-inspired take on the franchise. In much the same way as Assassin's Creed Odyssey took on Ancient Greece and its mythos, Assassin's Creed Origins did the same for Egypt, and the thought here is that Ragnarok will tackle mythological icons like Odin, Thor, and so on. More recent rumors have circulated indicating that the female protagonist will be the canon one, for example, and it won't just feature the land of the Vikings. It remains to be seen whether all of those details will pan out.

At this point, there's no telling when BossLogic's stream might conclude, and whether more than just the setting will be revealed for the next Assassin's Creed. The most recent major entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Assassin's Creed franchise right here.

