Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Will Feature Biggest Map Yet, Level Caps

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is going to be an adventure for many reasons. Not only do players get to explore the Spartan era, but the series as a whole is experiencing a lot of “firsts” since it first debuted back in 2007. First ever dialogue wheel, different romance options, the availability of choosing a male or a female protagonist – the sky is the limit! But there is so much more to this upcoming game, including stomping grounds that players can traverse.

The previous title set in Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins, was huge. We mean huge. Now we know that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be even bigger thanks to a recent interview GamingBolt had with the game’s director, Scott Phillips.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asking about the size of the new map, he said “It’s a bigger map overall. The biggest map we’ve ever built. It’s got a lot of sea, of course because we’ve brought back seamless naval. So there’s a lot of area to explore on the land and on the water. It’s a huge map filled with tons of content, places to explore, people to discover, stories to experience, and quest as well.”

As far as the character progression goes, the director mentioned “We built our own based around the same lines as Origins. We’ve got 50 levels of progression. As you kill enemies, as you get certain types of – if you do a certain type of assassination you get more experience. As you discover locations, or complete locations, or complete quests you’re going to get more experience points. As you get more experience points you get more levels, and those levels give you access to more abilities. And those abilities change the way you play the game. So it’s constantly progressing.”

We recently got our hands on the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with the devs during E3 2018 and were told that the more open romance options are just another way they wanted to expand upon the player experience. For the first time ever in the franchise, players can model their character after their own sexual orientation in real life, giving a much more personal way to relate to the character one is spending so much time with during the title’s progression.

Much like other RPG titles that feature love interests, gifts are the way to anyone’s heart. Gift a fine wine, a piece of jewellery – don’t forget engaging conversation using that new dialogue wheel!

Interested in learning more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before it drops on October 5th? Check out our hub here for all of our most recent coverage! For the theme itself, go here!

For more about the game, “Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions”