‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Weapons Get Made In Real Life Thanks To Man At Arms

We’ve talked about the amazing work done by the Man At Arms team in the past, in which they’ve put together weapons from the video game world in real life. Well, with an episode sponsored by Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it only makes sense that they’d recreate two of the legendary weapons from that game — the historic spear of Leonidas and the single edged Kopis sword.

And not only does it manage to craft these weapons from scratch, but it does so keeping in mind how they would’ve been made originally in Greece. So it didn’t cut any corners when it came to nailing the authenticity of both of them, and making them resemble the ones featured in the hit game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode, which you can see above, covers the creation of the weapons in just over 20 minutes and really gives you an idea of what went into their detail.

The team goes over each step, starting with some exploration of Greece, combining steel bolt edges with iron, and talking about other parts that would help put the weapons together. It’s really something — and totally makes us want to open a workshop so we could try building.

It’s a complex effort by several of Man At Arms’ staffers, even going as far as to manually craft certain parts so they match what’s included in the game. And it’s a process that comes together beautifully, with the weapons finally being completed around the 18:30 mark.

From there, the weapons are put to the test, as the staffers utilize them to carve up some watermelons. It’s a thing of beauty to really see them in action, even if they’re not against actual Spartans. Plus, you’ll actually get pretty excited watching a jug of fruit juice, coconuts and pineapples get carved up like nobody’s business.

Sadly, the weapons aren’t for sale — more than likely, Ubisoft probably has them protected at one of their offices somewhere. But it’s great to see the Man At Arms team hasn’t lost their touch when it comes to creating authentic weaponry. Now the only real question here is what’s next on the board.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We highly recommend checking it out!