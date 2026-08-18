Fallout 4 Gets New Update for August 2026, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Bethesda has today released a new update for Fallout 4 across all platforms. Despite being well over a decade old, Fallout 4 continues to receive new updates somewhat routinely. Within the past year, these updates most prominently culminated in the launch of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, which brought a number of new quality-of-life improvements to the popular RPG. Because of this patch, however, a handful of new issues were introduced to Fallout 4, which Bethesda is now looking to refine with this latest update.

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Downloadable now, the August 18th update for Fallout 4 is live across all of the game’s various platforms. By far the biggest change with this patch is that players will now be able to download and install far more mods than before, with Bethesda increasing the limit from 256 to 1,024. In this same vein, the Creation Kit has now received a handful of new improvements, which will better allow players to design their own mods.

Other than this, the other tweaks that have been implemented with this Fallout 4 update are predominantly for random bugs. Some of these bugs would result in game crashes across certain platforms, while others were only found within the Creation Kit. While nothing on the gameplay front has drastically been changed, these alterations should still make FO4 much more stable than before.

To get a full glimpse at everything Bethesda has done to Fallout 4 with this new update, you can find the patch notes attached below.

Game

Increased the BA2 archive limit from 256 to 1024 to better accommodate larger collections of mods.

Added localized strings fixes for UI and platform terminology.

Creation Kit

Archives are now supported on PlayStation. New file types (.nif, .dds, .bink, .cdx, .csg, .wav, and .fuz (with embedded .wav)) for PlayStation Creations.

Bink files can now be added to Creation uploads via an Extra Files browser.

Added Localization export support.

Creations up to 2 GB in size can now be uploaded for Xbox.

Updated “Search and Replace” to align with Starfield, adding buttons for “Select Form in Object Window” and “Open Form Editor.”

Crashes

Game Fixed a crash when the player opens the Virtual Keyboard on a Steam Deck device. Fixed a top crash that would occur due to a streaming audio error. Fixed a crash on the Microsoft Store when players enter the Creations menus after resuming internet connectivity.



Bug Fixes

Game Exiting out of Search when viewing a specific Creation now properly returns the player to the Details page of that Creation. Creations category lists should now return ordered results more consistently. Error messages from the Bethesda.Net service now contain error codes that can be provided to Customer Service for investigation.

Creation Kit Archiving a plugin that uses pre-existing assets in a new form no longer causes the pre-existing assets to be duplicated. Material or Heightmap terrain edits now cause grass to generate properly. Running LipGen from the command line or launch argument now properly generates .lip files.

