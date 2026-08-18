6 Years Ago, One Cozy Game Told an Unforgettably Emotional Story, And It Could Be Getting a New Release

The “Cozy” game genre is one full of compelling experiences, forgoing complex gameplay in favor of memorable characters and stories for players to engage with. Usually featuring unobtrusive loops with their mechanics, the best cozy games offer you a series of tasks you actually want to do, whether it’s taking care of a chore or organizing something important. Back in 2020, one cozy game had almost the perfect marriage of gameplay and story, creating a cast of characters who were hard to let go of, a concept that was crucial to the title’s themes.

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Some of the most unique games out there are ones with predicable gameplay structures, as they can add more on top of simplistic rules to evolve from what players expect. For example, a cozy game like Stardew Valley starts with teaching you just how to manage crops on your farm on a basic level. As the game continues, more and more systems are introduced, eventually giving you a wealth of options to go about your day, from fishing, social interactions, cave delving, and more.

Spiritfarer Offers Complex Managements Systems Within A Heavy Story About Dying

The game Spiritfarer is an intriguing take on the cozy genre, as it links its repetitive yet satisfying gameplay into the core themes of its story. As you play, you have to ferry the spirits of the dead to the afterlife, managing their journey on a boat you can build and upgrade as you progress. Taking care of your spiritual friends is at the core of your journey, as you get to know their likes, dislikes, relationships, and stories from when they were alive.

However, while getting to know them helps you manage their transition to the great beyond, you’ll form attachments that makes those characters hard to let go of. You’ll learn to fish, mine, harvest, cook, farm, and craft all sorts of things for the people you meet, but eventually you need to say goodbye. This can lead to heartbreaking moments in the story built up naturally through your own efforts, making Spiritfarer a rare game where your actions directly create the emotional bonds within the story as it continues, rather than it being established through cutscenes or limited dialogue.

Saying farewell to your friends began back in 2020, but multiple updates for this game through its Farewell Edition has added more for players to experience on different systems. Two-player co-op in Spiritfarer allows a companion to share the burden of your tasks, and spend relaxing quality time with their favorite characters as well. The creativity of this game comes from how you customize your boat, with many special upgrades allowing you to put a personal touch on your vessel, almost turning some areas into platforming mini-games.

Memorable Characters Make Emotional Moments In Spiritfarer Hit Harder Than Most Games Today

Image courtesy of Thunder Lotus

Taking on board certain characters will inevitably lead you to manage their stay on your boat, with an endless variety of activities in Spiritfarer often involving them. You can play games with different travelers, eat meals with them, or even give them gifts tied to their interests. Updates for Spiritfarer have only grown the roster of characters in the six years since the game’s release, adding passengers like Jackie and Daria from new islands. Oftentimes, the new characters you meet have struggles they need to get past to move on, leading to you getting heavily involved with their personal stories.

That being said, everything always results in the eventual departure of these characters, no matter how rich their storyline was. Many games have emotional story events that are the results of your character choices, or the culmination of a narrative-driven adventure through a heavy conclusion. However, Spiritfarer pulls on your heart strings by making sure you were responsible for every bonding moment that led up to the finale, meaning that every big moment is reached by you driving the story, rather than some external narrative.

Switch 2 Players Might Finally Gain Access To The Definitive Version Of Spiritfarer In 2026

Courtesy of Thunder Lotus

Spiritfarer already exists on most modern platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, but rumors have suggested that a definitive version of the game is arriving on the Switch 2 as well. A shadow drop may place the game in players’ hands as early as August 2026, before the month ends, but developer Thunder Lotus Games hasn’t announced a release date as of this time of writing. The Switch 2 would be a perfect on-the-go way to experience Spiritfarer, with its cozy gameplay acting very much like Stardew Valley or Pokémon Pokopia due to its focus on management systems.

Unlike past versions of the game, the Switch 2 edition of this title might be the Farewell package, similar to the one on Steam. This would include the three updates released for the game since its release, including the Lily, Beverly, and Jackie/Daria update mentioned earlier. For those looking for an emotional, yet somewhat uplifting, cozy game for the Switch 2, hopefully Spiritfarer arrives soon too provide that sort of memorable experience.