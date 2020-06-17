✖

You can play Assassin’s Creed Origins for free on PC this weekend. Ubisoft announced a free weekend for the installment of the popular series on their website. A lot of gamers are still looking for things to do inside the house as the coronavirus pandemic is still going on outside. It’s not entirely free, but maybe getting a taste of the campaign will be a fun way to spend a couple of afternoons. While some players are still working their way through Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, each game holds a little bit of a twist. Origins is no different in that regard and it isn’t just the fact that the game takes place in ancient Egypt. Developer Ashraf Ismail told AusGamers a little bit about what makes this entry stand out from the rest. The role-playing elements in Origins were turned up to offer players some more depth that time around.

He began, “Just the RPG element, for example. The amount of effort the player has to put into customizing and crafting their own character is way deeper and way bigger than what we’ve ever done before. I mean it’s…I don’t know how much you experienced in it, but at some point when you’re playing the full game, you see that it’s a full-blown RPG in that sense. Your weapons matter, your stats matter. At some point, based on the enemy, knowing what weapon best to use against that enemy…we want players to put their effort and mental kind of strategy on that aspect.”

“For us, it was important to tell the stories of Egypt,” Ismail added. “And we’ve done a ton of research and we found some really amazing people that have existed. Scribes, priests, and we wanted to somehow represent them. And so we put all our energy into really telling these types of stories and having the experience be much more personal.”

Ubisoft wrote, “Assassin’s Creed Origins is available to play for free this weekend, giving you the chance to stroll the bustling streets of Alexandria, sail the crocodile-infested waters of the Nile, and climb to the top of the Pyramids of Giza in an epic adventure set in the richly detailed open world of Ancient Egypt. From June 19-21, PC players can take up the mantle of Bayek and begin a story that starts with revenge and leads to the founding of the Assassin Brotherhood. Preload the game in Uplay today to hit the sand running, and visit the official Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Weekend website for exact timing and details. If you want to continue the adventure after the free weekend concludes, your progress will carry over when you purchase the game.

