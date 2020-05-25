Dark Horse Announces The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Deluxe Edition

✖

Dark Horse Books and Ubisoft today announced The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, an official art book covering the latest and greatest video game in the Assassin's Creed franchise. The nearly 200-page oversized hardcover art book features never-before-seen concept art, production material, creator commentary, and more. Much like the game itself, the upcoming art book does not have a definitive release date, and is instead timed to release around the time that the game does.

In addition to the regular version of the art book, Dark Horse Books will also be putting out a Deluxe Edition as well that includes an exclusive cover, decorative slipcase, and lithograph art print. Barring those changes, it does not appear that the actual content of the art book will be different between the two editions.

Here's a look at the base cover for the upcoming art book:

And here is a glimpse of the special cover, slipcase, and lithograph from the Deluxe Edition:

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as well as The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Deluxe Edition are scheduled to release later this year, timed to the release of the game itself. The art books will cost $39.99 and $79.99, respectively. The art books are available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holidays 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

