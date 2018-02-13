Assassin’s Creed Origins Could Easily Double Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s Sales

It appears that taking two years off actually did a world of good for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Back in 2015, Ubisoft released Syndicate, an ambitious chapter in the series that takes place in London. Following that, no new game came out for 2016 (aside from the remastered The Ezio Chronicles), and in 2017, the series returned strong with the incredible Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how is that move beneficial? During an Ubisoft quarterly investor conference call today, Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot, alongside Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez, explained that Origins‘ sales are way more impressive than the company expected.

How impressive? According to Guillemot, the sales for the game could very well reach twice as much as what Syndicate originally sold. This is a lifetime estimate, however, so it’s not at that point – at least, not yet. But based on the way sales are going – and with new content coming to the game in the months ahead – Ubisoft sees no sign of its momentum slowing.

Martinez added that the attach rate for the game’s season pass, which includes The Hidden Ones and other forthcoming expansions, is “a lot better” than what Syndicate‘s sales summed up to, which means more consumers picked up the season pass right off the bat, rather than waiting for content.

As you can see from our review, Assassin’s Creed Origins has a whole lot to offer. Not that Syndicate was a shabby game, by any means – it was a lot of fun in its own right. But Origins really went the extra mile when it came to reintroducing the series with a lot more meaning, and a character that we could easily relate to, especially when it came to the start of the Creed brotherhood to begin with. Plus, it’s just so much fun to off bad guys while looking like a complete badass, instead of just wearing typical “dapper” wear.

We’ll see what lies ahead for Origins as Ubisoft announces more content for it soon. But definitely don’t miss out on what it has to offer. It’s great.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.