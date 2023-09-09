Assassin's Creed Red May Release Sooner Than We Thought





Assassin's Creed Red, the long-awaited Assassin's Creed game that will take place in Feudal Japan, may release a bit sooner than some expected. Assassin's Creed is arguably Ubisoft's biggest franchise and has been running strong since 2007. The stealth-action series has evolved quite a lot since its inception. The series went from an annualized franchise and evolved into something that only releases a new game every few years. It became more of an RPG with dialogue choices, skill trees, and much more. Some fans like the new approach, others long for the classic formula, which the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage will lean into.

However, Ubisoft has a ton of Assassin's Creed games on the horizon. There's a Feudal Japan game, another one centered around witches, a rumored remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, and much, much more. It's a series that Ubisoft adores and will probably milk until the well runs completely bone dry. Part of the reason why they moved away from yearly entries was because sales weren't as strong and there was franchise fatigue, but that may be changing again soon. According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, Assassin's Creed Red is currently slated to release during holiday 2024, which would likely place it between October and December. It was noted that this could change, but the reported current plan is that Ubisoft will be releasing new Assassin's Creed games in back to back years. This would be the first time this has happened since 2015.

Of course, Ubisoft has gone three years without a new Assassin's Creed game as opposed to doing it bi-yearly like before and there are many, many teams working on the series. It's not like this will mean it's necessarily a rushed game. Insider Gaming also offered some details on new features in the game.

Assassin's Creed Red Gameplay Details

Assassin's Creed Red is expected to mimic some of Splinter Cell's gameplay features, according to the report. It will feature mechanics that let you extinguish torches, utilize shadows for stealth, hide bodies, and much more. There will also be a male Samurai and a female Shinobi that players can choose between. In addition to that, Assassin's Creed Red will reportedly have environmental destruction. It was made clear this doesn't mean you can topple over buildings, but if you need to get through a door that's locked, you can cut your way through it. Similarly, if you have a tool that can destroy something, you can expect to utilize it.