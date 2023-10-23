Assassin's Creed Japan Leak Reveals Look at Main Character

A new look at what seems to be the main character of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed game set in Japan has been divulged in a notable leak. A little over a year ago, Ubisoft revealed that it was developing a new Assassin's Creed game known as "Codename Red," which would take place in ancient Japan. Since this initial announcement, though, Ubisoft hasn't shared anything new tied to Red, primarily as it has been focusing on the recent release of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Luckily, with Mirage having now rolled out, it looks like Ubisoft could be laying the groundwork to talk more about Assassin's Creed Red soon enough.

Spotted originally by @AccessTheAnimus on X (or Twitter), Ubisoft writer Pierre Boudreau recently posted a new image onto their personal LinkedIn profile that seems to show a new glimpse of Assassin's Creed Red. The image showed off a female character donning the classic assassin-style hood that has been synonymous with the Assassin's Creed series from the beginning. In their hand, they can be seen holding a katana while a Japanese tower looms in the background, all but confirming that this is likely pulled from Assassin's Creed Red. Further details associated with the game weren't found on Boudreau's page, but this is our first new (if unofficial) look at Red since September 2022.

It's worth noting that not long after posting this image, Boudreau took it down from their LinkedIn profile, clearly indicating that this picture was shared sooner than it should have been. Still, the fact that the asset was posted whatsoever indicates that those within Ubisoft are clearly preparing for a new showing of Assassin's Creed Red at some point soon. As such, there's a chance that we may see more of the project before 2023 wraps up.

Writer Pierre Boudreau has updated his LinkedIn page with this new banner that seems focused on 🔴 #AssassinsCreed Codename Red 🔴 and features a potential female protagonist and the logo of the game



Link / Source 👇 pic.twitter.com/A9ndw7nUFX — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) October 21, 2023

When Does Assassin's Creed Japan Release?

At this point in time, Ubisoft hasn't provided any sort of launch window for Assassin's Creed Red. What is known is that Red will be the first game that rolls out as part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is set to be a new hub for future installments in the stealth-action series. Outside of Red, Ubisoft has also announced "Codename Hexe," which is the second title that will be part of Infinity. Details associated with Hexe are still extremely slim, but the game is rumored to be tied to the witch trials of the past, which means that its subject nature might be more associated with horror than previous Assassin's Creed games.

As for the actual release of Assassin's Creed Red, rumors within the past month have claimed that Ubisoft might be planning to release it in 2024. If true, this further adds credibility to the idea that Ubisoft will begin talking and sharing more footage of its Japanese Assassin's Creed experience in the weeks and months ahead. When and if this happens, we'll be sure to share more with you here on ComicBook.com.