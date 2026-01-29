Assassin’s Creed Report Warns Next Game Is Not What Fans Will Want

A new Assassin’s Creed report has warned that an upcoming release in the series is not what fans are going to want to see, and apparently, it isn’t what developers want to be making. If the latter is true, then it’s almost certainly going to be mediocre at best, on top of not being what fans want from the open-world stealth RPG Ubisoft series.

The new report comes the way of j0nathan, a well-known Assassin’s Creed insider who has proven reliable and reputable in the past. According to the insider, Ubisoft is working on an Assassin’s Creed game that is similar to Fall Guys in concept and gameplay, but with Fortnite-style graphics. Obviously, this is not going to be what most fans of the series want, but more damning than this is what the report says developers think about their game.

Assassin’s Creed Flop Coming?

The Assassin’s Creed game is called Assassin’s Creed Invictus, or at least this is a codename. It is unclear if this will be the final name or not. Whatever the case, the aforementioned insider claims they were told by a developer working on it that there is not a single person working on the game who appreciates what it is.

“I don’t know a single colleague who appreciates Invictus,” claims the report. “It’s horrible: ridiculous animations, cartoonish characters, and a dreadful concept.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, but there have been other reports about this game’s existence, so there is little room to doubt it exists. This is the first time we are hearing that the team making it essentially doesn’t respect their own product, suggesting this was not born organically, but from a boardroom somewhere. And the elevator pitch of the game certainly suggests as much.

At the moment of publishing, this new report has not been validated with any additional reporting, nor has it been addressed by Ubisoft in any capacity. If either of these things changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.