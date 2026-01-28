Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Remake Leak Prompts Response From Ubisoft

A new leak tied to the upcoming remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag has now prompted an official response from Ubisoft. For well over a year at this point, reports have claimed that the fourth mainline Assassin’s Creed game is set to get a new remake. Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm this, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of credible insiders from continuing to assert that it’s on the way. Now, in the wake of a new leak for the game coming about, Ubisoft has more or less acknowledged the remake’s existence for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on X, user @TheRealZephryss shared a series of images of a new Edward Kenway figure that is claimed to be releasing alongside the remake of Assassin’s Creed 4. The figure is said to have appeared on the online marketplace Vinted and claimed that this new version of Black Flag would be launching in 2026. The post ended up gaining traction on social media, which resulted in Ubisoft itself responding to the leak with the “Ah s**t, here we go again,” meme from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While not an outright confirmation of this leak being legitimate, it does suggest that Ubisoft didn’t mean for this info to become public just yet.

When Will the Assassin’s Creed 4 Remake Release?

At this point, we’re simply waiting on Ubisoft to formally announce and release the remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. Sadly, it seems like we might have to wait longer for the game than anticipated. This past week, Ubisoft delayed a number of projects that were in the works at the company and canceled a handful of others. Although the Black Flag remake didn’t get scrapped, it was said to have been delayed from its release in early 2026 to a time later in the company’s next fiscal period. As such, we might not see or hear from this remake for a few more months, even if it is an open secret.

In the near term, Ubisoft is reportedly looking into upgrading other Assassin’s Creed games of the past with new 60fps patches. Assassin’s Creed Unity, in particular, is claimed to be one entry that might get improved in the future. So while the AC4: Black Flag remake might be further away than fans might like, this doesn’t mean that nothing will be happening with the franchise in the interim.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!