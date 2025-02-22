New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Feature Solves a Big Problem Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins Have

A new feature Ubisoft is introducing to the Assassin’s Creed series with the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows should solve a major problem some AC fans have had with the RPG-era games: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins. These more modern Assassin’s Creed games have evolved the series from its more linear and stealth-action past to the open-world RPG formula the series is defined by today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the RPG elements that has come with this transformation are dialogue choices and the ability to impact the worlds and stories of Assassin’s Creed. This is great for fans who like this, but for those who prefer something more akin to the older Assassin’s Creed games, a new feature being introduced in AC Shadows will go a long way.

More specifically, Ubisoft has announced what it is calling the “Canon Mode” for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This is mode is not just for players who don’t want to spend time making dialogue choices, something older games in the series did not have, but for those who want to ensure they experience the canon state.

How it works is it locks narrative dialogue during cutscenes, making all the decisions that Ubisoft considers canon. In other words, the story unfolds like stories in Assassin’s Creed used to.

That said, the mode is a toggle on or off scenario. In other words, those who want to make use of it will need to opt-in. Those who want to participate in the RPG elements simply need to leave it off.

#AssassinsCreedShadows introduces CANON MODE.



📜 Lore lovers! Feel fully immersed in the canon story with narrative-locked dialogue during cutscenes.

⚔️ RPG fans, have no fear! Toggle this mode off to continue enjoying your roleplaying experience.



How will you be playing? pic.twitter.com/58Q2YrApZl — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2025

“This mode is amazing! Thanks for introducing it,” writes one fan of the announcement in the replies to the post above. “Please let this mode always exist in hypothetical Assassin’s Creed RPG games.” A second comment adds: “Not going to lie this may be my favorite feature a game has ever done.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release worldwide on March 20, 2025 via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Ubisoft game — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest on the various controversies surrounding the AC game — click here.