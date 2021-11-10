Huge Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Includes New Content and Features

A new, and fairly major, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. And as you can see via the patch notes below, the update includes new content, new features, game improvements, and of course plenty of bug fixes.

Dubbed Title Update 1.4.0, the new patch requires a download that varies depending on the platform. On Xbox One, the patch is 20 GB, while on Xbox Series X|S it’s 25 GB. Meanwhile, the PS4 file size is only 4.55 GB, while the PS5 is only a bit bigger at 6.75. And lastly, on PC, the update is 20.31 GB. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why the update is so much smaller on PlayStation platforms.

Below, you can check out the update complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft:

New Content:

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN

Added four new Tombs of the Fallen to the game.

Four puzzle-focused tombs are waiting to be uncovered across England. Did someone say Odin Rune?

Unlock two new trophies/achievements upon completing one or three Tombs of the Fallen, respectively.

Access requirements: This content is available upon unlocking the settlement through the main storyline.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL – ODIN’S WILD HUNT

Added in-game support for the Oskoreia Festival to the game.

Available from November 11 through December 2.

New quests and activities, including horseback riding and a tournament against spirits.

New spooky rewards.

Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Oskoreia Festival.

New Skills:

Perfect Parry: Parry LB/L1/Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker.

Master Counter Roll: Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.

Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will now shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view.

Game Improvements:

Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Unable to interact with AxeHead.

Unable to escort convey in quest “Old Friends,” marker did not move.

Cavalier/Heavy Cavalry stopped fighting when the player was mounted on a Horse and was further away.

Basim and Sigurd didn’t follow the player in Brewing Rebellion.

Quest NPC could be beneath the world in The Thegn of Lincoln.

Cordial Invitation couldn’t be started due to a dead NPC.

Orwig Neverdeath didn’t spawn in Hordafylke.

Couldn’t interact with NPC during Edmund’s Arrow world event.

Couldn’t defeat boss in Binding Fate due to them spawning underground.

“New Avenge Quest” celebration repeatedly appeared on the screen when looting or interacting with objects near the avenge corpse without picking up the quest.

Unable to pick up Arc of Elan in the longhouse.

“Exploration Area” did not disappear when tracking another quest.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Quest objective didn’t update in A Barter for Peace.

River Raids – Removed fish to balance ration availability.

Wrath of the Druids – Unable to interact with letter in Flann Sinna’s tent during Courting the Kings quest.

Gameplay

BattleCry didn’t affect alpha animals during fights.

Missing vibration or haptic feedback on PS5 after version 1.3.2.

Level 2 Axe Fury did not receive intended ability modifiers.

Numerous NPC behavior issues.

Weapon perks not activating correctly or activating outside of their intended conditions.

Numerous clipping issues.

Some 1H swords could cost more to upgrade than others.

Animals didn’t go into the stunned stance emptying their defence bar with melee attacks.

Fish could be seen teleporting when fishing under certain conditions.

Helmets could still be displayed during some cutscenes, even when not intended.

Eivor was unable to perform a forward roll when jumping from a height using M&K.

Players can now toggle walk/run state during auto movement.

UI/HUD

Numerous Menu Narration issues.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Constant New Quest alert since Title Update 1.3.1.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – The Playtime in Discovery Tour is displayed as 0hrs in game menu.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Discovery Sites and Behind the Scenes pop-up is present during the intro cinematic in Seaworthy.

Level scaling options did not show the correct values for the River Raid section in the quest log.

Graphics, Animation, and Audio

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Numerous Colorblind mode issues.

Improvements to some raven textures.

World

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.



Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.