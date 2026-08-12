PlayStation Plus Adding 10 More Games in August 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers will be getting 10 more games before August 2026 comes to a close. As of this past week, the monthly free games on PS Plus went live and happened to include Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis, all of which have been quite well-received by subscribers. And while these titles will remain available on the service until early September, they’re soon set to be joined by a slate of 10 additional games that have started rolling out right now.

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As of today, Helldivers 2 has joined the PS Plus Game Catalog as the service’s biggest addition for August. This release coincides with Helldivers 2 getting its major new “Devoid of Liberty” update, which makes its release on PS Plus that much better. In the weeks ahead, PlayStation will continue to bolster the Game Catalog further by adding standing games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Metro Exodus, Vampire Survivors, and Hell is Us. Conversely, those subbed to PS Plus Premium will be getting a pair of new “Classics” in August, which is headlined by Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.

Here’s the full lineup of incoming PS Plus games, along with their arrival dates on the service:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Helldivers 2 (PS5) – Available Today

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PS5) – Available August 18th

Vampire Survivors (PS5, PS4) – Available August 18th

Hell is Us (PS5) – Available August 25th

Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash (PS4) – Available August 25th

Two Point Museum (PS5) – Available August 25th

Metro Exodus (PS5, PS4) – Available August 25th

Dying Light 2 (PS5, PS4) – Available August 25th

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams (PS5, PS4) – Available August 18th

Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (PS5, PS4) – Available August 18th

Perhaps the most curious thing about this wave of games is that Dying Light 2 is included. This represents a rare instance in which a single title has been added to both the Game Catalog and the monthly rotation of free games on PS Plus at the same time. While many will surely add it to their digital library while it’s up for grabs for free, this move ensures that those who might not currently be subscribed to PS Plus will still be able to play it in the future if they join Extra or Premium.

Beyond this, it’s good to see that PlayStation has continued to bolster the number of Classics that it’s bringing to PS Plus on a monthly basis. While only one throwback PlayStation game has historically been added to this tier each month, this has started to change as of late. As such, this provides even further value to those who are members of PS Plus Premium, which helps validate subscribing to the highest tier of the platform more than before.