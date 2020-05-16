Ubisoft Confirms Disappointing Assassin's Creed Valhalla News

✖

When Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases later this year, it will be as a cross-generational game. It will be available not just on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As one of the biggest games announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's a lot of expectations on it, at least for now. However, recently it failed to meet these expectations.

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't run at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, which likely means it won't run at 60 FPS on any system, other than very high-end gaming PCs. Rather, it sounds like the team has prioritized resolution, because while it will be held back to 30 FPS, it will run at a crisp 4K.

"Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS," said Ubisoft while speaking to Eurogamer. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can't wait to see the beautiful world we're creating in stunning 4K resolution."

As you can see, Ubisoft does say "currently," suggesting this could change, but it's unlikely. After all, the game is only a year away.

Xbox and PlayStation gamers looking forward to PS5 and Xbox Series X are looking forward to 4K at 60 FPS. And some games will deliver this. In fact, some will probably deliver much more than this. However, the reality is, it's going to be up to developers to utilize the power of both systems, which means there's going to be plenty of games that settle for 30 FPS.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and is currently slated to release worldwide sometime this holiday season.

