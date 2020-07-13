Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Can Switch Between Male and Female Eivor at Any Time

A whole bunch of information was revealed about the upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla as part of yesterday's Ubisoft Forward event, including but not limited to the fact that it will release on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The event also showed off 30 minutes of new gameplay footage and shared new details about some of the game's systems. And while folks have been wondering exactly how the different versions of the protagonist, Eivor, figure into the title, Ubisoft has revealed that players can swap between male and female Eivor at any time.

You see, both versions of Eivor are considered canonical in the game. Assassin's Creed Odyssey manages this feat by making the two protagonists siblings, but Valhalla has gone for a different approach. While it's still a bit unclear how it might affect the plot itself, it would appear that plays can simply swap between the two by navigating certain menu options whenever and wherever. According to the previews that went up after Ubisoft Forward, this is done via the Animus and swaps both the character models and voices.

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

